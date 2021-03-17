Samsung’s Awesome A-Series Phones Get Smooth 90Hz and 120Hz Displays

During its March 17th Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event, Samsung announced three new “glamorized” A-series devices: the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72. All three models feature high refresh rate displays, IP67 dust and water resistance, Android 11, a 64-megapixel main camera with advanced optical image stabilization, and four years of guaranteed security updates.

Each new A-series device comes in white, blue, black, or violet colorways, with configurations for 128GB or 256GB of storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM (the standard A52 also has a 4GB RAM configuration). Both the A52 and A72 run on an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, while the A52 5G relies on a Snapdragon 750G chip for its 5G capabilities. Both models of the A52 have a large 4,5000mAh battery, while the A72 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

That’s all well and good, but what about the displays and cameras? Both the A52 and A52 5G sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, though the A52 has a 90Hz refresh rate and the A52 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate. The A72 packs a slightly larger 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Along with their improved refresh rate, the new A-series phones are brighter than their predecessors, capping at 800 nits instead of 600.

Each device features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and four rear cameras. The A52 and A52 5G camera array includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The larger A72 sports the same camera array, but with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens in place of the depth sensor.

Pricing and availability for the A52, A52 5G, and A72 remain unannounced, though Samsung has confirmed European pricing. The standard A52 costs €349 (about $410 USD), the A52 5G clocks in at €429 (about $510), and oddly enough, the LTE-only A72 costs €449 (about $535).