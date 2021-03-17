X
Popular Searches

Samsung’s Awesome A-Series Phones Get Smooth 90Hz and 120Hz Displays

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A 772 phones.
Samsung

During its March 17th Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event, Samsung announced three new “glamorized” A-series devices: the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72. All three models feature high refresh rate displays, IP67 dust and water resistance, Android 11, a 64-megapixel main camera with advanced optical image stabilization, and four years of guaranteed security updates.

Each new A-series device comes in white, blue, black, or violet colorways, with configurations for 128GB or 256GB of storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM (the standard A52 also has a 4GB RAM configuration). Both the A52 and A72 run on an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, while the A52 5G relies on a Snapdragon 750G chip for its 5G capabilities. Both models of the A52 have a large 4,5000mAh battery, while the A72 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

That’s all well and good, but what about the displays and cameras? Both the A52 and A52 5G sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, though the A52 has a 90Hz refresh rate and the A52 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate. The A72 packs a slightly larger 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Along with their improved refresh rate, the new A-series phones are brighter than their predecessors, capping at 800 nits instead of 600.

Each device features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and four rear cameras. The A52 and A52 5G camera array includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The larger A72 sports the same camera array, but with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens in place of the depth sensor.

Pricing and availability for the A52, A52 5G, and A72 remain unannounced, though Samsung has confirmed European pricing. The standard A52 costs €349 (about $410 USD), the A52 5G clocks in at €429 (about $510), and oddly enough, the LTE-only A72 costs €449 (about $535).

Source: Samsung via Android Police

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, Anti-slip, Anti-roll , 2-Pound , Blue
351 people were interested in this!

Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna - Support 4K 1080p and All Older TV's - Indoor Smart Switch Amplifier Signal Booster - Coax HDTV Cable/AC Adapter
248 people were interested in this!

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Kit (8GB RAM)
233 people were interested in this!

OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles - Over Glasses Ski/Snowboard Goggles for Men, Women & Youth - 100% UV Protection (Wave Frame + VLT 10% Grey Lens with REVO Silver)
189 people were interested in this!

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote
175 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
140 people were interested in this!

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
137 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charger, 4 in 1 Wireless Charging Station Dock for Apple iWatch Series Se 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro and Pencil, Charging Stand for iPhone 11, 11 Pro max, Xr, Xs max, X
137 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
98 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular