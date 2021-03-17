X
Popular Searches

Ring Heads to Your Yard With an Outdoor Plug, Siren, and Motion Light

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Ring outdoor smart plug, alarm, and solar light.
Ring

Ring is launching three affordable devices to help you beef up your outdoor smarthome security system: the Outdoor Smart Plug, the Wall Light Solar, and the Alarm Outdoor Siren. All three products are weather-proof and available for pre-order on Amazon or Ring’s website.

Smart plugs are a common offering from smarthome manufacturers, but the Outdoor Smart Plug is Ring’s first attempt at such a device. It features two independent outlets, which you can set to a timer or trigger using Alexa commands. At $30, the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug is a decent deal—if you own the required Security Bridge, of course.

Like most outdoor solar lights, the $60 Ring solar powered light turns on when it detects motion, though you can also control it with Alexa or program it to turn on when your other smart security devices notice something moving. The $90 Ring outdoor siren sets off an alarm when your indoor siren goes off, and it can be powered by batteries, hard wire, or oddly enough, a Ring solar powered light.

Earlier this year, Ring revised its privacy policy, added end-to-end encryption to its smart security cameras, and rolled out app improvements to ensure customer privacy. The company still has a strong relationship with law enforcement, though this relationship is more transparent than it used to be, largely thanks to Ring’s Active Agency map that tracks video requests from police departments.

You can pre-order Ring’s Outdoor Smart Plug, Wall Light Solar, and Alarm Outdoor Siren from Amazon or the Ring website. Orders for the outdoor siren ship March 31st, while solar light and smart plug orders ship April 7th. Bear in mind that these products require a Ring Security Bridge to connect to your home internet.

Introducing Ring Outdoor Smart Plug

The Ring outdoor smart plug adds brains to your outdoor lights and appliances with the help of two independently-controlled smart outlets.

   Shop Now   

$29.99
More offers

Introducing Ring Smart Lighting – Wall Light Solar, Black (Ring Bridge required)

Ring's solar wall light can act as a standard motion-activated outdoor light, or it can turn on when your other Ring products detect movement.

   Shop Now   

$59.99
More offers

Introducing Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren

Scare off burglars before they get inside with the Ring outdoor siren. It runs on batteries, wired power, or a Ring solar light.

   Shop Now   

$89.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, Anti-slip, Anti-roll , 2-Pound , Blue
351 people were interested in this!

Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna - Support 4K 1080p and All Older TV's - Indoor Smart Switch Amplifier Signal Booster - Coax HDTV Cable/AC Adapter
248 people were interested in this!

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Kit (8GB RAM)
233 people were interested in this!

OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles - Over Glasses Ski/Snowboard Goggles for Men, Women & Youth - 100% UV Protection (Wave Frame + VLT 10% Grey Lens with REVO Silver)
189 people were interested in this!

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote
175 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
140 people were interested in this!

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
139 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charger, 4 in 1 Wireless Charging Station Dock for Apple iWatch Series Se 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro and Pencil, Charging Stand for iPhone 11, 11 Pro max, Xr, Xs max, X
133 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
100 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular