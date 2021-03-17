Ring Heads to Your Yard With an Outdoor Plug, Siren, and Motion Light

Ring is launching three affordable devices to help you beef up your outdoor smarthome security system: the Outdoor Smart Plug, the Wall Light Solar, and the Alarm Outdoor Siren. All three products are weather-proof and available for pre-order on Amazon or Ring’s website.

Smart plugs are a common offering from smarthome manufacturers, but the Outdoor Smart Plug is Ring’s first attempt at such a device. It features two independent outlets, which you can set to a timer or trigger using Alexa commands. At $30, the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug is a decent deal—if you own the required Security Bridge, of course.

Like most outdoor solar lights, the $60 Ring solar powered light turns on when it detects motion, though you can also control it with Alexa or program it to turn on when your other smart security devices notice something moving. The $90 Ring outdoor siren sets off an alarm when your indoor siren goes off, and it can be powered by batteries, hard wire, or oddly enough, a Ring solar powered light.

Earlier this year, Ring revised its privacy policy, added end-to-end encryption to its smart security cameras, and rolled out app improvements to ensure customer privacy. The company still has a strong relationship with law enforcement, though this relationship is more transparent than it used to be, largely thanks to Ring’s Active Agency map that tracks video requests from police departments.

You can pre-order Ring’s Outdoor Smart Plug, Wall Light Solar, and Alarm Outdoor Siren from Amazon or the Ring website. Orders for the outdoor siren ship March 31st, while solar light and smart plug orders ship April 7th. Bear in mind that these products require a Ring Security Bridge to connect to your home internet.