OnePlus 9 Pro Really Will Have Stupidly Fast Wireless Charging

Leaks before a new phone arrives are old hat, but this time we’re getting confirmation of OnePlus 9 details from the horse’s mouth. As rumored, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have 50 W wireless charging, far outstripping the competition. That’s enough to get you from 0 to 100% charged in 43 minutes.

Just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, you’ll need a specific charging stand to take full advantage of the speeds. But as Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, revealed, the stand isn’t a complete repeat of the previous generation. While they look similar, the new stand has two wireless charging coils, which will let you charge in either portrait or landscape mode.

It's not just a design upgrade, but also gives you more options with third-party chargers. Wired, wireless, vertical, horizontal: this is the freedom to charge any way you want. pic.twitter.com/b1kmJyLPTP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 18, 2021

You can use other wireless chargers of course, but they won’t get you the same speeds. You’ll be limited to 15 W wireless charging (or slower depending on the hardware you’re using). Wireless charging at 50 W generates a lot of heat, so a specialized stand with built-in fans is necessary.

And while we're at it, if you want to talk about speed:

29 minutes to 100%, wired charging

43 minutes to 100%, wireless charging pic.twitter.com/zcw0wmPZAn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 18, 2021

When we took a look at the stand for the OnePlus 8 Pro, we didn’t like the short, permanently attached cable. According to The Verge, the new stand has a detachable cable, so that’s a definite improvement. And if you don’t care for wireless charging, it looks like the OnePlus 9 Pro will get an upgrade too. According to Lau, the OnePlus 9 Pro can charge from 0 to 100% in just 29 minutes when using the company’s charger.

Obviously there’s a lot to look forward to with the OnePlus 9 series, like the new Hasselbrad cameras. But we’ll have to wait until March 23, when the OnePlus 9 Series gets an official announcement, to learn more. Check back then, and we’ll get you the details.