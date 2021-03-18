A New ‘Doctor Who’ Found Phone Game Will Terrify You With Weeping Angels

Found phone games are a growing genre of text-based choose your own adventure apps. You’ll communicate with people, make decisions, and try not to die. Now take all that, add a dash of Doctor Who, Osgood, Weeping Angels, and you get The Lonely Assassins. It arrives on March 19 for iOS and Android.

Hopefully you’re a Doctor Who fan (and if you aren’t, why did you click on this article?) because The Lonely Assassins takes place in the Whovian universe. Are you a fan of the Tenth Doctor episode “Blink”? Then you should be in for a wild ride.

Blink was Steven Moffat at his finest, before he took over as head writer of the wondrous Sci-Fi series. In it, the Doctor (David Tennant) and companion Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) are sent back in time by the Weeping Angels, the “deadliest, most powerful, most malevolent life-form evolution has ever produced.”

The episode follows Sally Sparrow (Carey Mulligan) and Larry Nightingale (Finlay Robertson). Shenanigans occur, mostly involving wibbly wobbly timey wimey stuff, and a good time is had by all (except those trapped in the past forever perhaps).

The Lonely Assassins takes place after the episode and has you finding Larry’s phone. Shortly after Petronella Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) starts messaging the phone, assuming you’re Larry. When it becomes apparent Larry is (still) missing, she tasks you with finding him.

Both Robertson and Oliver reprise their roles as Nightingale and Osgood, and if you make it far enough in the game you’ll even hear from the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). Just be ready to stick your eyes open. Because if you want to stay safe from the Weeping Angles, there’s only rule you need to follow. Don’t blink. Don’t even blink. Blink and you’re dead. They are fast. Faster than you can believe. Don’t turn your back. Don’t look away. And most of all, don’t blink. Good Luck.

The Lonely Assassins arrives tomorrow on iOS, Android, and Steam. On launch day it will cost $2.99, and after that you’ll spend $3.99.