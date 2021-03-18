X
Popular Searches

Hear the Perseverance Rover Drive Across Mars In These NASA Recordings

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Perserverance rover on Mars.
A March 7th photo from the Mars rover. NASA

Earlier this month, NASA’s Perseverance rover sent over the first audio recordings of the Martian surface, revealing the ghostly sound of Martian wind. Now, NASA has published a recording of the rover’s drive through Mars’ Jezero Crater, giving us an idea of the racket Martians would hear if they came across the Perseverance rover during its journey.

In the recording, you can clearly hear the Mars rover’s metal wheels banging across rocks and gravel, plus the creaks and squeaks of its mobility system. There’s also a nasty, high-pitched humming sound, though the Perseverance team isn’t sure where that noise is coming from. NASA says that the EDL (entry, descent, and landing) microphone was a last-minute addition to the rover and underwent minimal testing, so it’s possible that the mic is just picking up electromagnetic interference from the Rover due to improper shielding.

If you listen closely to the recording, you can hear Martians mumbling “♎︎♏︎⬧︎⧫︎❒︎□︎⍓︎ ♋︎●︎●︎ ♒︎◆︎❍︎♋︎■︎⬧︎” … that’s a joke, though I dare anyone to listen through the uncut 16-minute recording provided by NASA. If you didn’t know it was from Mars, you could swear that someone left their phone recording while rubbing a fork against a chalkboard.

While it certainly doesn’t sound like music, the Perseverance rover’s recordings make its mission feel more personal and raise questions about the future of space travel. Mars is a real place, covered in dust, rocks, and craters that no human has ever seen in person. Yet we have recordings from the planet’s surface, and our library of recordings will continue to grow as the Mars rover wanders around the lonely little planet.

Source: NASA via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, Anti-slip, Anti-roll , 2-Pound , Blue
358 people were interested in this!

Powlaken Wireless Charger, 4 in 1 Wireless Charging Station Dock for Apple iWatch Series Se 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro and Pencil, Charging Stand for iPhone 11, 11 Pro max, Xr, Xs max, X
230 people were interested in this!

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Kit (8GB RAM)
219 people were interested in this!

OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles - Over Glasses Ski/Snowboard Goggles for Men, Women & Youth - 100% UV Protection (Wave Frame + VLT 10% Grey Lens with REVO Silver)
212 people were interested in this!

Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna - Support 4K 1080p and All Older TV's - Indoor Smart Switch Amplifier Signal Booster - Coax HDTV Cable/AC Adapter
212 people were interested in this!

Introducing Ring Smart Lighting – Wall Light Solar, Black (Ring Bridge required)
155 people were interested in this!

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote
144 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
140 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

Introducing Ring Outdoor Smart Plug
111 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular