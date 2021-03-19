X
OnePlus Shows Off Its Smartwatch Ahead of March 23rd Event

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the upcoming OnePlus Watch.
Unbox Therapy

OnePlus’ March 23rd event will be full of surprises—for those who don’t follow the brand on Twitter, anyway. After Unbox Therapy shared a render of the upcoming OnePlus Watch on Twitter, OnePlus retweeted the post, confirming the smartwatch’s design. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed some of the devices’ features in a recent forum post.

The OnePlus Watch, pictured above, looks similar to a Galaxy Watch Active, with a round face, two side buttons, and a standard sized watch band (so you aren’t stuck buying watch bands from OnePlus).

We know a lot about the upcoming smartwatch thanks to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and, of course, leakers. In his March 17th forum post, Lau confirms that the watch runs a custom OS in place of Watch OS, and features “seamless connectivity” with OnePlus phones, “audio devices,” wearables, and TVs. Leakers say that the watch has a 46mm face, features IP68 dust and water-resistance, uses Warp Charge technology, and monitors sleep, stress, heart rate, and blood saturation. An article at Pricebaba also reveals some of the OnePlus Watch’s digital watch faces.

OnePlus will reveal any remaining info on the smartwatch during its event on March 23rd at 10AM EST. The company also plans to announce its OnePlus 9-series devices during the event, so be sure to tune in if you can.

Source: OnePlus via 9to5Google

