Amazon Will Be NFL’s New Home for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A man holding a football with an Amazon Prime tattoo on his arm.

Maridav/ShutterstockDo you love American Football? Well if Thursday Night Football is your jam, then you better get a Prime subscription. Amazon and the National Football League (NFL) inked a ten year deal to make the streaming service the only place you can watch Thursday Night Football, starting in 2023.

Before you fret, you can still watch local games the traditional way. But if you have to see every game in every market, then get that Amazon account primed. Starting 2023 Amazon has exclusive rights to Thursday Night games all the way through 2033. But along with that exclusive access is a bit of good news—more games.

With the deal in place, Thursday Night Football will increase from 11 games a season to 15. Every game will air on Prime video as part of the Prime membership, so it’s just one more reason to subscribe to Prime if you don’t already.

“NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video,” said Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video.”

It is a radical change, the deal marks the first ever all-digital package for the NFL. On Prime video you’ll get the usual pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows. But you’ll also get Amazon specific features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats. Amazon and the NFL say there’s more exclusive content centered around Thursday Night Football, and it will announce those details closer to 2023.

Source: Amazon

