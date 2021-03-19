X
Barnes & Noble Taps Lenovo for New NOOK Tablet

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
New NOOK Tablet in front of vintage handwritten ink letter
Lenovo, LePanda/Shutterstock.com

Given that it hasn’t released a new NOOK tablet in roughly three years, it’s understandable that many folks believe that Barnes & Noble was discontinuing its tablets. But today the bookselling titan took everyone by surprise by announcing that it’s launching a new 10-inch NOOK HD tablet in collaboration with Lenovo, and will be available starting in April.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lenovo for the new NOOK 10″ HD Tablet,” said Susan McCulloch, Senior Director of Barnes & Noble Press and NOOK Operations. “This new NOOK is great for reading, playing games, or watching video. It will hit stores just in time for spring and it makes a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or graduations.”

The new ereader’s entertainment-centric design is perfect for reading, thanks to TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection to help reduce blue light. Plus, with a 10.1-inch HD responsive IPS display and a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, it’ll easily handle streaming video and gaming as well. The tablet will support microSD cards up to 32GB, allowing you to save tons of books, and it’ll last up to 10 hours on a single charge which is perfect for all-night reading sessions.

The NOOK 10″ HD Tablet will be available for purchase in stores or on Barnes & Noble’s site beginning in early April, and is expected to start at $129.99. A protective folio case accessory will also be released then.

Source: Barnes & Noble

