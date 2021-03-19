X
The BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Inventor Kit Teaches You to Code With Jodie Whittaker

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Thirteenth Doctor holding an inventory coding kit.
HiFive Inventory

If you’re going to learn to code, you want a really good teacher and could be better than the Doctor? That’s the theory anyways with the new Doctor Who-themed HiFive inventor kit. The $75 coding kit comes with an open-source hand-shaped mini-computer full of lessons hosted by the 13th Doctor.

Yes, you read that right. The HiFive kit looks like a little hand, and on its face, you’ll find an LED matrix and two buttons, along with LOGOS from Doctor Who and other properties. But much like the Tardis, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

The Thirteenth Doctor looking at a schematic and a mini-computer.
HiFive Inventor

The HiFive mini-computer comes with several sensors, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capability, and more. You’ll also get an external speaker to connect, an external battery pack, alligator clips, and more. The mini-computer takes on an adventure of self-paced block coding lessons narrated by Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Along the way, you’ll learn to control a robot, build alien musical instruments, create a security system, and even design your own sonic screwdriver. Or, uh, we mean your children will cause the box says it’s for people seven and up, and we know you’re totally not buying this for yourself.

You can grab the BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Kit today at Adafruit.

Josh Hendrickson
Recently Popular