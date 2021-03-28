The 4 Best Desk Lamps with Wireless Chargers Built In

Why let your desk lamp get away with only being a light? Wireless chargers are incredibly convenient and useful, so pairing one with a desk lamp just makes good sense. So let’s look at some great desk lamps that have wireless charging built-in, so you can light up your world and keep your phone charged at the same time.

What to Look for in a Lamp

Here are a few things to consider when looking at lamps that include wireless charging.

Lighting Options: Most of the lamps on this list feature some options when it comes to the lights themselves. This can range from brightness levels to adjusting the temperature of the light from warmer, orange light to colder, white light. These choices are great for tailoring the lamp to your room and help make the product feel modern.

Best Overall: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp

This TaoTronics lamp packs in fast-charging, smart features, and a highly adjustable LED light into a sleek, modern exterior. You can position the light itself in a variety of ways and choose between five brightness settings and color temperature using the onboard controls. You can even set the lamp to turn off automatically after some time, if you want to make sure it doesn’t stay on overnight.

The charger operates at a max speed of 10W, which should cover the fast-charging needs of most phones. There’s also a USB port on the lamp for wired charging if you have a second power-hungry device.

Best Premium: TaoTronics TT-DL050

Also from TaoTronics, the TT-DL050 is a higher-end version of the standard lamp we just covered. You have even more choices when it comes to positioning, and the larger light illuminates more, while remaining just as customizable with six levels of brightness and five different light temperatures. And easily adjusting between these options is easier than ever with the new touchpad on the base of the lamp.

The wireless charger still goes up to 10W, and a 5V/2A USB port accompanies it for fast wired charging as well. Overall, this lamp knocks it out of the park for both charging and lighting.

Best Budget: Lampression Table Lamp

If you’re not looking to spend an insane amount on a lamp, then this model from Lampression does a good job balancing features with price. Naturally, there’s a jump down in charging speeds, with this model only sporting a 5W wireless charger (but there’s also a 5V/2A USB charging port). The light itself just uses normal LED bulbs, so there are no fancy lighting options either.

But considering the price, that’s all expected, and it still works great as a lamp and charger. It’s a simple product, but sometimes, that’s all you need.

Stylish: Ampulla Horizon Lamp

If you want something a bit more extravagant, the Ampulla Horizon lamp is certainly for you. Sporting a unique, abstract design this lamp brings a fairly simple light, 10W wireless charging, and a couple of tricks up its sleeve. The top of the lamp has a touchscreen and is where you can enable sleep mode (the light will slowly dim over 30 minutes), view the time, adjust brightness, and choose from the two light temperatures. This lamp even has a Bluetooth speaker built-in, and while its quality isn’t impressive, it’s a nice inclusion all the same.

This is the most expensive lamp on this list, but the additional features make it clear that’s not solely because of the funky design—it balances aesthetics and practicality well.