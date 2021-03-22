X
More iMacs Disappear from Apple Store, Fueling M1 iMac Rumors

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the 21.5-inch iMac
Apple

Rumors of a 2021 iMac redesign seem a lot more credible as Apple continues its iMac purge. Shortly after discontinuing the iMac Pro last week, Apple quietly removed the 512GB and 1TB SSD models of the 21.5-inch iMac from its web store, leaving only the least-desirable configurations for purchase.

The two models of 21.5-inch iMac were marked “Unavailable for Purchase” in February. While many chalked this up to supply-chain issues, leakers and Apple experts claimed that the company had ceased production of its 512GB and 1TB SSD iMacs. While both explanations may be true, the latter option seems more credible in light of the 512GB and 1TB SSD iMacs’ removal from the Apple Store.

A Bloomberg report suggests that Apple will release two redesigned iMacs before the end of the year, replacing the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models. These new iMacs allegedly feature Apple Silicon processors and a new, super-slim design that’s comparable to Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor. If true, this will be the iMac’s biggest visual update in nearly 20 years.

Both the 215GB and 1TB Fusion Drive versions of the 21.5-inch iMac are still available for purchase, though if rumors are true, they will disappear soon. All configurations of the 27-inch iMac are available on the Apple Store.

Source: Apple via MacRumors

