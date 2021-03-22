X
Fitbit Inspire 2 Gets Free Tile Tracking In a New Update

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Fitbit Inspire 2 wearable running the Tile "find my device" software.
Fitbit

Even if your Fitbit rarely leaves your wrist, it’s easy to lose the small fitness band behind a nightstand or in a laundry hamper. Now, finding a lost Fitbit Inspire 2 is a lot easier thanks to Tile Bluetooth tracking. The affordable fitness band’s latest software update brings Tile tracking to all new and existing Fitbit Inspire 2 devices.

Tile tracking makes it easy to find lost devices inside or outside your home through the Bluetooth wireless protocol. If a lost device is outside of your Bluetooth range, the Tile app can show its last known location, or tap into the Tile Network to see if other Tile users’ phones have been near your device (without giving up your information or alerting people that they’re near a lost gadget).

RELATEDSkullcandy and Tile Team Up to Make True Wireless Earbuds You Won't Lose

Additional features, such as Smart Alerts, are available with a Tile Premium subscription. You can start using Tile tracking on your Fitbit Inspire 2 after updating the device and pairing it up with the Tile app (Android/iOS). If you don’t want to use Tile on your Fitbit Inspire 2, don’t download the Tile app.

Tile has teamed up with countless brands in the last few years, including Skullcandy, Intel, and Google—Fitbit’s parent company. We could see Tile tracking come to Fitbit’s Versa and Sense wearables in the future, though the company hasn’t announced plans to do so.

Source: Fitbit/Tile via 9to5Google

