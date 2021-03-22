Roku Is the New Streaming Home of ‘This Old House’

Roku is still making a big push to expand its lineup of unique and engaging programming, and just secured its standing with the home improvement crowd by purchasing the rights to This Old House. Plus, not only did Roku snag all 1,500-plus episodes of the home-reno show, it purchased the TV studio as well.

“The passion of the craftspeople on This Old House is matched only by its viewers, and we take great pride that over the past four decades, we have helped them improve their most valuable asset—their home,” stated Dan Suratt, CEO of This Old House Ventures. “Roku is not only the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America, it also represents the future of TV, and we could not think of a better home for This Old House to grow and to continue its leadership position in the home improvement genre.”

Viewers were already able to view old episodes of the This Old House and Ask This Old House gratis via The Roku Channel, but the purchase will now allow you to view current episodes of either show right after airing on PBS.

Since the first episode aired in February 1979, This Old House demonstrated the popularity of home renovation shows. Now, despite competition from other hot properties like Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper, Extreme Home Makeover, Property Brothers, Love It or List It, Tiny House Nation, and dozens (if not hundreds) of other similar shows, This Old House still holds its own as the renowned home remodeling TV show. It’s even earned 19 Emmy Awards, and garnered 102 nominations!

Roku has been expanding in other ways, as well, like through acquiring Quibi and even creating its own original programming, Cypher. Between its line of TVs (and their wide support of streaming video services), selection of music channels, ever-expanding content offerings, Roku is making it easy to sit down on the couch and watch a marathon of This Old House.