The New $159 OnePlus Watch Can Track SP02 and Parkour Workouts

Alongside new phones, OnePlus announced its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch today. But while OnePlus is all in on Android phones, this isn’t a Wear OS watch. Instead it’ll run a real-time operating system (RTOS). But at just $159, it’s hard to begrudge a smartwatch with full workout tracking.

The OnePlus Watch looks like a traditional watch, thanks to its round face and 46 mm size. To keep with that traditional look, the watch houses a with 2.5D curved glass face. OnePlus says the face “is hand-polished with more than 20 treatments for a refined finish.”

But make no mistake, it’s a full smartwatch even despite its affordable price. And it doesn’t skimp on features. It has sleep and workout tracking, and more than 50 watch faces. When you’re exercising, you can choose from over 110 workout types, including a parkour mode (a rarity for smartwatches).

That includes swimming, thanks to its 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. When you’re swimming, it will use posture recognition to help you get the most out of your workout. The watch can track SP02, heart rate, and GPS location.

You’ll also get distance metrics, along with calories, speed monitoring, and Swim Golf (SWOLF) efficiency for swimmers. And like many smartwatches, it offers stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders. Assuming you don’t turn those off. And the OnePlus Watch can detect workouts automatically for you, in case you forget to select one before getting started.

The OnePlus Watch naturally has connectivity options. You can connect to your phone or even your wireless earbuds over Bluetooth. If you have a OnePlus TV, it will sync with that as well. When connected to the TV, it can serve as a remote, lower the volume automatically when a call comes in, or even turn the TV off if you fall asleep.

You can also take calls and listen to music thanks to onboard storage. The watch comes with 4 GBs of storage, but you’ll only get 2 GBs to use, enough to store about 500 songs. It also includes a wireless charger, using OnePlus warp charging to get a week’s worth of charge in just 20 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, five minutes of charge will get you a day’s worth of power.

The OnePlus Watch will come in Midnight Black or Moonlight Silver for $159 and will see a Cobalt Limited edition variant. You can purchase the smartwatch directly from the OnePlus site on April 14th.