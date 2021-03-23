X
Popular Searches

The New $159 OnePlus Watch Can Track SP02 and Parkour Workouts

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

Alongside new phonesOnePlus announced its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch today. But while OnePlus is all in on Android phones, this isn’t a Wear OS watch. Instead it’ll run a real-time operating system (RTOS). But at just $159, it’s hard to begrudge a smartwatch with full workout tracking

The OnePlus Watch looks like a traditional watch, thanks to its round face and 46 mm size. To keep with that traditional look, the watch houses a with 2.5D curved glass face. OnePlus says the face “is hand-polished with more than 20 treatments for a refined finish.”

But make no mistake, it’s a full smartwatch even despite its affordable price. And it doesn’t skimp on features. It has sleep and workout tracking, and more than 50 watch faces.  When you’re exercising, you can choose from over 110 workout types, including a parkour mode (a rarity for smartwatches).

A closeup of the OnePlus Watch
OnePlus

That includes swimming, thanks to its 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. When you’re swimming, it will use posture recognition to help you get the most out of your workout. The watch can track SP02, heart rate, and GPS location.

RELATEDOnePlus Announces the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 with Hasselblad Photography

You’ll also get distance metrics, along with calories, speed monitoring, and Swim Golf (SWOLF) efficiency for swimmers. And like many smartwatches, it offers stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders. Assuming you don’t turn those off. And the OnePlus Watch can detect workouts automatically for you, in case you forget to select one before getting started.

The OnePlus Watch naturally has connectivity options. You can connect to your phone or even your wireless earbuds over Bluetooth. If you have a OnePlus TV, it will sync with that as well. When connected to the TV, it can serve as a remote, lower the volume automatically when a call comes in, or even turn the TV off if you fall asleep. 

You can also take calls and listen to music thanks to onboard storage. The watch comes with 4 GBs of storage, but you’ll only get 2 GBs to use, enough to store about 500 songs. It also includes a wireless charger, using OnePlus warp charging to get a week’s worth of charge in just 20 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, five minutes of charge will get you a day’s worth of power.

The OnePlus Watch will come in Midnight Black or Moonlight Silver for $159 and will see a Cobalt Limited edition variant. You can purchase the smartwatch directly from the OnePlus site on April 14th.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
614 people were interested in this!

Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer | Stainless Steel 12oz Koozy Sleeve, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Drink Holder - Magic Mist
431 people were interested in this!

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel
369 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
131 people were interested in this!

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver
91 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
78 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
75 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
68 people were interested in this!

Schlage BE469ZP CAM 619 Connect Smart Deadbolt with alarm with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel, Z-Wave Plus enabled
55 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
55 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular