X
Popular Searches

Rumored HomePod Smart Display Could Feature FaceTime Camera

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read

Smart home envy happens to everyone, especially HomeKit users. But a new Bloomberg report suggests that Apple could release a HomePod with a smart display and FaceTime camera, a product that could give HomeKit a new sense of direction and provide a strong alternative to Nest Home Hub and Echo Show devices.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is “developing new speakers with screens and cameras,” though such a product probably won’t launch in 2021. This leak is partially backed up by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, who recently discovered FaceTime and iMessage framework within the tvOS 14.5 beta code (Apple TV and HomePod share the same base code). This new FaceTime framework is different from the FaceTime Audio software currently built into the HomePod.

RELATEDApple's Original HomePod is Dead, Long Live HomePod Mini

The aforementioned Bloomberg report also points to a temperature and humidity sensor hidden in the HomePod Mini. This sensor is currently disabled, though Apple could enable it at any time through a software update. Such a sensor could provide more accuracy for smart thermostats, though it could also provide visual temperature and humidity information on a HomeKit smart display.

Smart displays are often more accessible to beginner smart home owners than display-less speakers, and they support visual features like photo slideshows, temperature readings, video streaming, and video chat, which should appeal to people who wouldn’t normally invest in smart home equipment. Unfortunately, a HomeKit smart display probably won’t come out in 2021, and information on the product is scarce at this time.


Shop Now

HomePod Mini

Apple’s new HomePod Mini offers deep integration with all your Apple and HomeKit-compatible devices, plus advanced sound quality and adaptive equalization that optimizes music for your room. Grab one for $100.

Source: Bloomberg via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
614 people were interested in this!

Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer | Stainless Steel 12oz Koozy Sleeve, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Drink Holder - Magic Mist
431 people were interested in this!

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel
369 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
131 people were interested in this!

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver
91 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
78 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
75 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
68 people were interested in this!

Schlage BE469ZP CAM 619 Connect Smart Deadbolt with alarm with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel, Z-Wave Plus enabled
55 people were interested in this!

X-Tronic Model #3020-XTS Digital Display Soldering Iron Station - 10 Minute Sleep Function, Auto Cool Down, C/F Switch, Ergonomic Soldering Iron, Solder Holder, Brass Tip Cleaner with Cleaning Flux
55 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular