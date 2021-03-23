SEGA’s Cute Little $139 Astro City Mini Arcade Will Get a Limited U.S. Release

SEGA’s Astro City is one of the company’s most iconic arcade cabinets, thanks to its unique look. When SEGA released an Astro City Mini replica in Japan, the western world could only look on with disappointment. But now, thanks to Limited Run Games, a few units are coming to U.S on March 26th.

If you want one, you better be quick with the trigger finger. When Limited Run opens up orders at 10 A.M. Eastern, it will only sell 3,500 units. After that, you’re out of luck. Those 3,500 units feature English menus and mostly translated games with a few exceptions. You’ll just get the mini arcade, if you want the $30 gamepad or the full-blown $40 arcade-style accessory kit, those are extra.

The Astro City Mini does have an HDMI out port, so if the included display is too tiny for you, you can use your TV instead. It also has a headphone jack and two USB-A ports. And as a nice modern upgrade, you can you progress in the games.

The Astro City comes with the following games:

Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Altered Beast

Arabian Fight **

Bonanza Bros. *

Columns **

Columns II

Cotton **

Crack Down

Cyber Police ESWAT

Dark Edge **

Dottori Kun (Dot Race)

Fantasy Zone

Flicky

Gain Ground **

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder **

My Hero

Puyo Puyo *

Puyo Puyo 2 *

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R *

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R *

Rad Mobile

Quartet 2

Scramble Spirits **

Sega Ninja

Shadow Dancer **

Shinobi

Sonic Boom

Space Harrier

Stack Columns *

Thunder Force AC

Virtua Fighter

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land *

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

* Denotes a game that has menus and text in Japanese

** Denotes a game that has portions of untranslated text, but menus are entirely English.

The Astro City Mini Arcade goes on sale on Friday March 25th at 10 A.M. Set a reminder and don’t forget, because once it sells out you’re out of luck.