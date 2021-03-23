Samsung Announces 12 New HDR Monitors for Your Work-from-Home Setup

Samsung just announced its new 2021 lineup of high-resolution monitors, consisting of twelve monitors across three unique series: the S8, S7, and S6. The monitors are aimed at professionals either working in-person in an office or in an at-home office, and promise life-like picture quality, improved convenience, and advanced ergonomics for a comfortable setup no matter where you work.

“As demand for higher resolution monitors continues to increase, Samsung plans to continue to lead the market by unveiling new products that meet our customers’ needs,” stated Hyesung Ha, Samsung Electronics Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business. “Our 2021 High-Resolution lineup delivers dazzling picture quality and powers enhanced performance, all while ensuring user comfort with a streamlined, eco-conscious design.”

Each of the twelve new monitors deliver over a billion colors and are enhanced by HDR 10 technology for bold, rich colors. A wide 178-degree viewing angle makes it easy for a group of people to look at your display and ensures everyone will have a good view. The lineup is also energy efficient and has Energy Star certification among other similar international awards. Its Eco Saving Plus technology saves up to 10% of the monitors’ overall power consumption by tweaking the brightness of black sections while otherwise keeping things vivid and bright.

All of the monitors are also Intelligent Eye Care certified from TÜV Rheinland. Adaptive Picture technology automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions for comfortable viewing in any scenario and a reduction of eye strain. They also offer an eye-saver mode, for reducing blue light emissions, and have a Flicker Free feature that protects the user’s eyes from screen flickering.

The S8 Series

The flagship S8 monitors are packed with features for businesses and creative professionals alike. They are available in 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) 27- and 32-inch varieties, and each support over 1 billion colors, delivering a 99% sRGB color gamut for a vivid picture.

The S8 model supports 10Gbps data transmission through a USB-C port, and one model (the S80UA) offers up to 90W charging, which is perfect if you need to plug in your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The monitors also offer plenty of USB 3.0 ports so you can easily connect all of your peripherals. VESA mount compatibility and Height Adjustable Stand give you plenty of control over swivel, tilt, and pivot control points as well, so you can get the perfect setup.

Pricing for the S8 series starts at $429.99 for the 27-inch model.

The S7 and S6 Series

The S7 series offers 4K UHD resolution for both its 27- and 32-inch models, along with a vivid color gamut and a 178-degree viewing angle. A nearly borderless design helps keep users focused on their work, and a handy tilting function helps users set up the monitor at just the right angle.

The S6 series comes in 24-, 27-, 32-, and 34-inch sizes that each support QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) resolution as well as Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture features for easier multitasking. They also support Daisy Chain technology for extended screen reproduction, and can be turned into a Docking Station Hub via a LAN cable.

The S65UA 34-inch monitor has an Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition design with a 1000R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The S6 series also boasts a customizable swivel with tilt and rotate functionality, and even supports rotation between portrait and landscape modes.

Pricing for the S6 series starts at $369.99 for the 32-inch S6, and also includes the 34-inch model for $679.99. The 27-inch S7 monitor is priced at $359.99, and the 32-inch option is $389.99.

The full 12-monitor 2021 lineup will be available for purchase starting in April.