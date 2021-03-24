VTech’s $75 Instant Camera for Kids Saves You a Fortune on Film

Instant cameras are a dime a dozen these days, but film for Fujifilm and Polaroid cameras costs about a dollar each. It doesn’t help that kids, who love the novelty of instant cameras, are a bit trigger-happy with their photos. But VTech’s new instant camera, the KidiZoom PrintCam, is here to save you from bankruptcy with film that costs just a penny each.

Like KODAK’s Printomatic camera, the bright blue KidiZoom PrintCam is a digital camera with a built-in thermal photo printer. Thermal paper is much cheaper than film, and it’s especially cheap when you use the KidiZoom PrintCam, which only produces black and white photos.

Of course, these photos lack the fidelity of instant film. And photo paper (which is basically receipt paper) tends to lose its image quickly. That’s why the KidiZoom PrintCam can save and export full-color photos to a PC, preserving your kid’s occasional “good photo” from the test of time.

Because it’s a camera for children, the KidiZoom PrintCam is durable and has a simple button layout. It also has a flippable camera lens, which is great for shooting selfies while looking through the digital viewfinder.

VTech plans to sell the KidiZoom PrintCam this summer for $75. That’s actually more expensive than the full-color KODAK Printomatic camera, but the savings should work out if your kid runs through a lot of film.