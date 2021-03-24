X
‘Black Widow’ Will Debut in Theaters and Disney+ on July 9th

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A closeup of Scarlett Johansen as 'Black Widow'
Disney

Theater launches have been a rocky event since the beginning of the pandemic. Movies like Soul, Mulanand Artemis Fowl have jumped straight to streaming services, some with extra fees involved. Black Widow is now following suit on July 9th, but it’s not skipping theaters.

On July 9th, you can choose where you want to see Black Widow, on the big screen or your home screen. Each has its advantages of course, most theaters have bigger screens and better surround sound than most homes. But your home is closer, filled with less people, and the popcorn is cheaper.

But don’t think a Disney+ subscription will get you immediate access. Like Mulan and Raya and the Last DragonBlack Widow will be a premiere access feature and cost extra beyond your regular subscription. Marvel announced that much in a tweet, but it didn’t say what the Premiere Access cost would be.

When Mulan hit Premiere Access you had to pay $30 extra on top of your Disney+ subscription to watch it early. Raya and the Last Dragon (which also hit theaters simultaneously) calls for the same $30 fee. Eventually Mulan dropped the fee, and the Raya and the Last Dragon will follow suit on July 4th. It stands to reason that Black Widow will likely cost $30 to unlock immediately and will eventually become free for all Disney+ subscribers.

$30 may seem like a lot to watch a movie on a service you already pay for, but compared to tickets for a family, along with overpriced popcorn and soda, you could come out saving money. But as always, there’s a trade off to every choice you make. You either settle for a smaller screen for convenience, or wait longer for a better price. Still, choices are a good thing. And it’s starting to look like more choice is the new normal.

You can watch Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters on July 9th.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

