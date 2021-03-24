Pre-Order Amazon’s New $30 Fire TV Remote with Dedicated App Buttons

X
Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
If you’ve been dreaming of a way to make your Fire TV setup a little easier to use, you’re in luck: Amazon’s newest Fire TV remote is now up for pre-order! The third-generation remote is a terrific upgrade from previous iterations, as it now provides four colorful dedicated app shortcut buttons for popular video streaming services.

The third-generation remote is now up for pre-order on Amazon for $29.99 and it’ll start shipping April 14. It now features a blue Alexa button you’ll press when you want to issue an Alexa command, and four app shortcut buttons for Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. There’s also another button for opening up a live TV guide that’ll display a grid for other apps like YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Philo.

You’ll still need to provide two AAA batteries for the remote, however, but it will let you control connected devices with the remote via HDMI-CEC. The remote is not capable with all older Fire TV hardware (like old Fire TV edition TVs or early sticks), but it’s still a worthy upgrade for anyone not running on old Fire TV equipment. Otherwise, it will let you control any compatible TV, receiver, or soundbar with its power, volume, and mute buttons. 

Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek.

