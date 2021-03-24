X
Popular Searches

Smart’s NASA-Inspired Airless Metal Bike Tires Promise Never to Pop

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
A closeup of METL tires that look like chainlinks
Smart

If you’ve ever dealt with a punctured bike tire, it was likely a frustrating experience that ended a good ride. Smart, a new startup company, thinks it has a solution thanks to some NASA-inspired tech. Its new bike tires look like chainmail and don’t require air. But we have lots of questions.

If you’re serious about bike riding, you can easily spend thousands of dollars fine-tuning your ride experience. Given that you’re essentially riding a small frame on two wheels, the tires are easily among the most critical choices you can make. And what you choose depends on the riding you do.

Smart’s new METL tires propose a solution to one of the most common issues you might face on a bike ride—punctured tired. Look closely, and they resemble chainmail links, and that’s no accident. Like the wheels a Mars Rover uses, METL forgoes rubber and air in favor of Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology. It’s essentially a specialized set of titanium spring tires that don’t require inflation.

A closeup of chainlink tired that are clear and see-through.
Smart

NASA originally developed the tech to solve a crucial problem for Mars Rovers. They drive on a planet with no roads and plenty of sharp rocks that could puncture a traditional tire. But on Mars, there are no spare tires. So Rover tires use the same nickel-titanium alloy (also known as NiTinol+) spring setup to get around the problem. When a Mars Rover drives over a sharp rock, the tire bends to match the rock’s shape. Afterward it returns to its original shape.

As Smart puts it, the tires are “elastic-like rubber yet strong like titanium.” But given the metal nature, it’s natural to assume the tires are heavy. Smart doesn’t provide weight metrics currently, and that’s an important detail.

An extreme closeup of a chainlink-like tire.
Smart

Bike riders tend to favor light tires, as adding rotational weight adds up more quickly than adding weight to the frame of a bike. According to Smart, “these tires are competitive with many mainstream alternatives when it comes to weight. This includes gravel & mountain bikes, eBikes, automotive tires, and truck tires.”

The other main answer revolves around tire pressure. Frequent bike riders will often fine-tune tire pressure for a smoother ride. According to Smart, the prototypes emulate a standard tire with 100 PSI. For many riders, that’s a higher number than they may prefer.

And of course, we don’t know the price yet. According to Smart, the aim for pricing is “will be more of a premium within their markets, comparable to a high performance or racing tire.” So don’t expect to get these for cheap, at least at first. But if they last longer than the average tire, the math could help pay for itself. We’d have to go wheels-on with the METL to know for sure.

Source: Smart

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer | Stainless Steel 12oz Koozy Sleeve, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Drink Holder - Magic Mist
480 people were interested in this!

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel
401 people were interested in this!

Whiskey Glasses-Premium 11 OZ Scotch Glasses Set of 6 /Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses/Perfect Idea for Scotch Lovers/Style Glassware for Bourbon/Rum glasses/Bar whiskey glasses,Clear
378 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2021 Updated Version?
238 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
186 people were interested in this!

Neewer Dimmable 5600K USB LED Video Light 2-Pack with Adjustable Tripod Stand and Color Filters for Tabletop/Low-Angle Shooting, Zoom/Video Conference Lighting/Game Streaming/YouTube Video Photography
160 people were interested in this!

UBeesize 10" Selfie Ring Light with 50" Extendable Tripod Stand & Flexible Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup/YouTube Video
148 people were interested in this!

Whellen Selfie Ring Light with 36 LED for Phone/Tablet/iPad Camera [UL Certified] Portable Clip-on Fill Round Shape Light-White
148 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
135 people were interested in this!

Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu 9.25-Inch-Tall Animatronic Toy with Over 40 Sound and Motion Combinations and Interactive Accessories
130 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular