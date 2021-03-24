X
Popular Searches

[Updated: Partial Rollback] Slack Connect Lets Anyone DM You, but You Can Also Opt Out

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Slack app logo displayed on screen of smartphone against rainbow background
rafapress/Shutterstock.com

Slack is rolling out the long-awaited Slack Connect, which promises to make communication between companies, partners, and clients more streamlined. Additionally, Slack Connect allows other Slack users to send you a direct message just by sending an invitation. You can chat with clients or friends at other companies, but it might also open the door for spammers.

Update: Well that didn’t take long. Hours after beginning rollout, Slack will make a change to help stop some of the potential Spam vectors. As some users pointed out DM invites let anyone send a customized email, and that could be used for SPAM (or worse, hate messages). Worse yet, opting out of Slack Connect doesn’t stop the invite messages. Slack decided to pull that particular feature. Now invites will always come with a generic message.

The feature allows as many as 20 companies to talk together at a time. Slack is hoping it’ll replace the external back-and-forth email conversations everyone dreads, and make it easier to set up meetings, share business documents, map accounts, and communicate all in a single centralized place. It’s a useful feature for companies and clients who regularly collaborate.

There are already a variety of apps designed to work with Connect, like DocuSign for document signing, Calendly for scheduling meetings, and Crossbeam for account mapping. With Slack Connect now rolling out, however, more are sure to appear and increase the feature’s overall functionality.

Fortunately, if you aren’t interested in being bombarded by other companies (and spammers), you can disable Slack Connect. By default, the channel-sharing feature is set to only let company IT admins approve requests, but with direct messages automatically open to everyone, it’s worth taking a moment to disable the feature if you don’t want to be bothered by aggressive marketers, spammers, and even malicious hackers hoping to slyly steal precious company secrets.

Anyone currently on a paid Slack plan has access to the feature, though it will eventually become available for free users. Additional features—like private business networks and anti-phishing measures—are set to roll out by the end of 2021.

Source: Slack

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer | Stainless Steel 12oz Koozy Sleeve, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Drink Holder - Magic Mist
483 people were interested in this!

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel
401 people were interested in this!

Whiskey Glasses-Premium 11 OZ Scotch Glasses Set of 6 /Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses/Perfect Idea for Scotch Lovers/Style Glassware for Bourbon/Rum glasses/Bar whiskey glasses,Clear
377 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2021 Updated Version?
209 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
181 people were interested in this!

Neewer Dimmable 5600K USB LED Video Light 2-Pack with Adjustable Tripod Stand and Color Filters for Tabletop/Low-Angle Shooting, Zoom/Video Conference Lighting/Game Streaming/YouTube Video Photography
160 people were interested in this!

UBeesize 10" Selfie Ring Light with 50" Extendable Tripod Stand & Flexible Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup/YouTube Video
147 people were interested in this!

Whellen Selfie Ring Light with 36 LED for Phone/Tablet/iPad Camera [UL Certified] Portable Clip-on Fill Round Shape Light-White
146 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
135 people were interested in this!

Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu 9.25-Inch-Tall Animatronic Toy with Over 40 Sound and Motion Combinations and Interactive Accessories
128 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular