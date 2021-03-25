X Shore’s $330,000 Electric Boat Goes Up for Sale in the U.S.

The history of boats mirrors cars when it comes to engines. In the early days of motor-powered travel, electric was a common choice, only to be replaced by internal combustion engines. X Shore’s $329,000 Eelex 8000 wants to return to those quieter days, and now the boat is ready for a U.S. release.

Upfront, the standout feature of the Eelex 8000 is that it’s an all-electric boat. That comes with several benefits, primarily a noticeable noise reduction. Boat engines are loud, even before the noise of powering through water comes into play. But the Eelex 8000 is incredibly quiet by comparison.

And the Eelex 8000 pulls a few feature ideas from other premium electric vehicles (EV) like the Tesla. X Shore chose sustainable materials, going with cork instead of teak, PET, and optional Flax fiber instead of fiberglass and carbon fiber. It also has a water- and glare-resistant touchscreen front and center near the steering wheel.

You can get Over The Air updates from the touchscreen, an optional autopilot, preinstalled maps, and audio, light, pumps, and temp controls. You can connect a Garmin watch to the Eelex 8000, and if you happen to fall overboard, the boat will notice when you’re more than 10 feet away or underwater and stop within 10 seconds. You can even pair up a mobile app for remote start capabilities.

You might think an electric boat couldn’t travel far, but X Shore promises a range of up to 100 nautical miles, depending on your travel speed. And thanks to its electrical motor prowess, it can reach speeds up to 35 knots, though cruising speed is 24 knots. It can recharge in an hour if you access to a supercharger and eight hours if you don’t.

The boat is 26 feet long, and lithium-ion batteries power the engine. You’ll get plenty of the usual features like a swim ladder, sunroof, and copious storage. X Shore offers customizations, too, like optional upgraded speakers, couches and tables, and anti-theft systems. You can even choose from three nature-inspired colors: Moss, Sandy, and Coffee.

The Eelex 8000 is available in the U.S. starting at $320,000 from the X Shore site.