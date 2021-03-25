X
Popular Searches

X Shore’s $330,000 Electric Boat Goes Up for Sale in the U.S.

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The backend of an electric boat
X Shore

The history of boats mirrors cars when it comes to engines. In the early days of motor-powered travel, electric was a common choice, only to be replaced by internal combustion engines. X Shore’s $329,000 Eelex 8000 wants to return to those quieter days, and now the boat is ready for a U.S. release.

Upfront, the standout feature of the Eelex 8000 is that it’s an all-electric boat. That comes with several benefits, primarily a noticeable noise reduction. Boat engines are loud, even before the noise of powering through water comes into play. But the Eelex 8000 is incredibly quiet by comparison.

And the Eelex 8000 pulls a few feature ideas from other premium electric vehicles (EV) like the Tesla. X Shore chose sustainable materials, going with cork instead of teak, PET, and optional Flax fiber instead of fiberglass and carbon fiber. It also has a water- and glare-resistant touchscreen front and center near the steering wheel.

Full sideview of an electric boat.

You can get Over The Air updates from the touchscreen, an optional autopilot, preinstalled maps, and audio, light, pumps, and temp controls. You can connect a Garmin watch to the Eelex 8000, and if you happen to fall overboard, the boat will notice when you’re more than 10 feet away or underwater and stop within 10 seconds. You can even pair up a mobile app for remote start capabilities.

You might think an electric boat couldn’t travel far, but X Shore promises a range of up to 100 nautical miles, depending on your travel speed. And thanks to its electrical motor prowess, it can reach speeds up to 35 knots, though cruising speed is 24 knots. It can recharge in an hour if you access to a supercharger and eight hours if you don’t.

A map on a touchscreen in a boat.
X Shore

The boat is 26 feet long, and lithium-ion batteries power the engine. You’ll get plenty of the usual features like a swim ladder, sunroof, and copious storage. X Shore offers customizations, too, like optional upgraded speakers, couches and tables, and anti-theft systems. You can even choose from three nature-inspired colors: Moss, Sandy, and Coffee.

The Eelex 8000 is available in the U.S. starting at $320,000 from the X Shore site.

An Electric Boat

Buy Now

X Shore Eelek 8000

If you have the money, you can own a premium electric boat. Quieter than its ICE competitors, the Eelex 8000 comes with plenty of premium features. Add in that it’s made using environmental friendlier material, and this one’s a winner.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2021 Updated Version?
441 people were interested in this!

Whiskey Glasses-Premium 11 OZ Scotch Glasses Set of 6 /Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses/Perfect Idea for Scotch Lovers/Style Glassware for Bourbon/Rum glasses/Bar whiskey glasses,Clear
429 people were interested in this!

Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer | Stainless Steel 12oz Koozy Sleeve, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Drink Holder - Magic Mist
343 people were interested in this!

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel
230 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
225 people were interested in this!

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
218 people were interested in this!

Neewer Dimmable 5600K USB LED Video Light 2-Pack with Adjustable Tripod Stand and Color Filters for Tabletop/Low-Angle Shooting, Zoom/Video Conference Lighting/Game Streaming/YouTube Video Photography
172 people were interested in this!

UBeesize 10" Selfie Ring Light with 50" Extendable Tripod Stand & Flexible Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup/YouTube Video
161 people were interested in this!

Whellen Selfie Ring Light with 36 LED for Phone/Tablet/iPad Camera [UL Certified] Portable Clip-on Fill Round Shape Light-White
161 people were interested in this!

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness, works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, No Hub Required, 1-Pack
156 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular