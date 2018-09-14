All the New Games Nintendo Suddenly Announced At Its September 13th Direct Event

Last night, Nintendo held a Direct event to ostensibly showcase its upcoming online service. However, the company dropped a surprisingly huge number of game announcements. Here’s what you might have missed.

Nintendo Direct events tend to be a bit of a mixed bag, sometimes featuring a few minor game announcements, sometimes dropping huge bombshells. Yesterday, we got a bit of both, when at the very beginning of the event, Nintendo casually announced that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will be coming to the Switch in 2019. The company didn’t stop there, though. They also announced a bunch of other games.

Katamari Damacy Reroll Is an HD Remake Coming to the Switch This Winter

Katamari Damacy is a fun and weird game where you play as an ever-growing ball of stuff that rolls over other stuff to add it to your own monstrous body until you’ve consumed everything that is. Sort of. It first came out as a PS2 game back in 2004, but now it’s getting an HD remake and coming to the Switch. This new version will also support motion controls and the Joy-Con’s HD rumble feature. It will be available as a digital download on November 30th, with a physical version coming to stores on December 7th.

Yoshi’s Crafted World Gets a Name, No Release Date, Still Looks Adorable

Until recently, we’ve only known this adorable Yoshi game as Yoshi, but now it finally has a proper title: Yoshi’s Crafted World. Pre-orders have already been available since back when we thought this game might come out in 2018, but we know that’s not the case now. The game will drop sometime in 2019, though we still don’t know exactly when.

New Super Mario Bros. U Is Coming to the Switch On January 11th

Nintendo is getting some mileage out of all those old Wii U games that most people couldn’t play because they didn’t get a Wii U. This four-person side-scrolling platformer is dropping on the Switch on January 11th. The Switch version will also come with two additional characters, Toadette and Nabbit. You’ll also get Super Luigi U as part of the package.

Diablo III Is Coming to the Switch On November 2nd And You Can Play As Ganondorf

Blizzard is getting in on the Nintendo action, with Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Now you’ll be able to fight demons in the latest version of the classic dungeon crawler wherever you go. Of course, it wouldn’t be Nintendo without extra characters, armor, or items from other Nintendo games. True to form, with this version of Diablo III, you’ll be able to get a Ganondorf armor set so you can fight evil as evil. The game drops November 2nd.

Cities: Skylines and Civilization Vi Will Satisfy Your Sim Itch On the Switch

Cities: Skylines is the game you’d get if Sim City never knew when to say stop. It’s an incredibly complex and nearly-realistic city building sim game that will challenge your inner city planner. The Switch version will come with two bonus packs of content, After Dark and Snowfall. It’s already available on the Switch eShop today.

If managing a city isn’t enough for you, Civilization VI is also coming to the Switch on November 16th. This turn-based strategy game also challenges you to build an entire society from scratch, while fending off invaders, forging alliances, and trying to win the space race. While both games are very different, they scratch a similar empire-building itch. You’ll just have to decide what kind of scale you want to play on.

Asmodee Is Bringing Tabletop Games Like Carcassonne, Pandemic, and Catan to the Switch

If you thought you needed a table to play tabletop games, you’ve been missing out. Developer Asmodee is bringing a slew of tabletop games to the Switch in virtual form, starting with medieval tile-based strategy game Carcassonne, in December 2018. Later, disease-fighting game Pandemic will launch in March 2019, and Lord of the Rings: Living Card Game will drop in April 2019. Finally, Catan Universe and Munchkin will come at some point in the near future.

A Ton of Big Final Fantasy Games Are Coming To the Switch

Square Enix wants a piece of that “I’ve already bought this game but now it’s portable” money pie that Nintendo keeps serving up, so they’re coming for Switch users’ wallets in a big way. A whopping eight Final Fantasy games are coming to the Switch in the near future including:

Final Fantasy VII in 2019

Final Fantasy IX in 2019

Final Fantasy X | X-2 in 2019

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition in 2019.

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD right now.

World of Final Fantasy Maxima on November 6th.

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! this winter.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age in 2019.

Sorry, fans of Final Fantasy VIII.

One More Thing: There’s a New Animal Crossing Coming To the Switch In 2019

After a lengthy preview that seemed to be teasing a new Animal Crossing title, the company announced that Isabelle would be a new, playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, because apparently there just aren’t enough characters in that game. Well, except Waluigi.

But it was the classic Nintendo double-bluff, when Tom Nook came on screen to announce that there would be a “nice, new place” for those Animal Crossing characters to come home to after they’re done smashing. Cue the above title card, announcing a new Animal Crossing game in 2019. This will be a brand new, mainline title for the series, due out next year.

As if all of the above wasn’t enough for a 40-minute presentation, there were also a bunch of other extra announcements sprinkled throughout:

Kirby’s Epic Yarn and Bowser’s Inside Story will be coming to the 3DS in 2019.

An update to Mario Tennis Aces on September 19th will bring four new characters, including Birdo, Koopa Paratrooper, Petey Piranha, and Shy Guy.

Mega Man 11, a brand new Mega Man platformer, is coming to the Switch, with a demo available on October 2nd.

Super Mario Party, still set to launch on October 5th, will have 80 original minigames, as well as a single-player mode for when you can’t put a whole party together.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas, a new Starfox game, will drop October 16th.

The unbelievably high-quality, yet still free-to-play space ninja game Warframe will come out for the Switch on November 20th.

Just Dance 2019 will arrive on the Switch on October 23rd.

FIFA 19 will be available on September 28th, but you can pre-order it starting today.

NBA 2K19 is out now for the Switch.

Lego DC Super-Villains will come out on the Switch October 16th.

Remember when we were worried that there wouldn’t be enough games for the Switch? Those sure were the days.