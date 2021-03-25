X
Dyson’s New Vacuum Uses Lasers to Reveal Hidden Dust While You Clean

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum.
Dyson

You never realize how dirty your floors are until you buy a good vacuum. But with its new Dust Detect system, the new Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum takes the phrase “eye-opening” to a new level. It shines a bright green laser on your floor as you clean, revealing all the hidden dust particles that your other vacuum missed.

Using light to show hidden dust and dirt is nothing new. Many high-end vacuums, including those from Dyson, shine LEDs on the floor to cast a shadow behind debris, making it easier to see. But the Dust Detect laser in Dyson’s V15 Detect vacuum is unique. It projects a blade of light exactly 7.3mm above the floor, illuminating the top of dust and dirt to help it “pop out” from your hard floors or carpet.

The V15 Detect also features an acoustic piezo sensor (a microphone) that measures the size of whatever debris you’re cleaning up. Measuring debris size helps the vacuum switch between suction modes automatically, which could help to save battery life. Information on debris size also shows up on the V15’s LCD display, which could come in handy if you’re cleaning a plush carpet or sticking the vacuum in the dark space underneath a couch.

Three new Dyson vacuums are available today through the Dyson website. There’s the aforementioned $700 Dyson V15 Detect, the $800 Dyson Outsize heavy-duty stick vac, and the $400 Dyson Omni-Glide mop vac. If you’re worried that your vacuum isn’t getting the job done, maybe this is a sign that you should upgrade.

Dyson V15 Detect

Dyson’s new V15 Detect stick vacuum uses lasers to illuminate your floor, revealing all the dirt and dust your other vacuum missed. It also uses an acoustic piezo sensor to measure the size of particles, allowing for automatic power adjustments.


Buy Now

Source: Dyson via The Verge

