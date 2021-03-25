The OnePlus 9R is an Affordable Phone You Probably Can’t Buy

When OnePlus announced it’s the new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, it focused squarely on flagship pricing territory. But the company also quietly launched a third more affordable phone, the OnePlus 9R. Alas, it’s only bound for India for now, but it makes some smart cuts to reduce the price.

Don’t expect Hasselblad tech with the OnePlus 9R, that’s reserved exclusively for the OnePlus 9 and P Pro for now. And the cameras aren’t as nice either, while the OnePlus 9 pulls from the 8 Pro set of cameras, the 9R pulls from the OnePlus 8T.

As our review of the OnePlus 8T revealed, that phone produced adequate photos, especially given a lower price. And that’s likely to continue to be the case here. But it also means the phone has a feature the OnePlus 9 lacks—optical image stabilization. You’ll get that on the 48-megapixel main camera. Other lenses include a 16-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus 9R steps back to a Snapdragon 870 processor with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, but it does use the same display as the OnePlus 9. That means you get a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED with 120Hz refresh rate. A 4,500mAh battery powers the phone, and you still get 65 W fast charging with the included power brick. Just don’t expect wireless charging.

It’s a 5G phone, if you have the right service, and the stylings follow the new OnePlus 9 series and it comes two colors, carbon black and lake blue. But for now, you can only get it in India. There it will cost ₹39,999, about $550. But there’s a small chance it could come to the U.S., much like the OnePlus Nord did last year. We’ll let you know if it does.