These New LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Helmets and Droid Will Help You Feel the Force

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Three new official LEGO Star Wars sets
LEGO

Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or a well-rounded LEGO fan (or both), you’ll have to add the three new official Star Wars LEGO sets to your collection. There’s a Darth Vader helmet, a Scout Trooper helmet, and an Imperial Probe droid, and each of them are iconic parts of the wondrous Star Wars galaxy.

The Darth Vader Helmet perfectly captures the fear-striking aura of the iconic character. The 834-piece set measures over 8 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. The 471-piece Scout Trooper Helmet measures over 7 inches tall, 4.5 inches wide,  and 4.5 inches deep. And lastly, the uber-cool Imperial Probe Droid set features 683 pieces and measures over 10.5 inches tall, 9 inches wide and 4 inches deep.

“Some of our favorite Star Wars characters have the most profound, intimidating on-screen presences, despite the fact that you can’t see their facial expressions, stated Jens Kronvold Fredericksen, LEGO Star Wars Creative Director. “In recreating the sinister helmets of Darth Vader and the Scout Trooper, it was important to capture the details and essential features that people around the world will recognise, even those who aren’t too familiar with the Star Wars galaxy. I think all three display sets are extremely cool, and I hope fans will enjoy the building process and be thrilled to display them once complete.”

The three sets are designed for adult builders, as they are complex and detailed builds. The two helmet models are the newest additions to the LEGO Star Wars helmet collection. Each of these builds can be displayed on your desk or collector’s shelf and each has a bespoke plaque for a final, polished touch.

You can pre-order each of the three sets today, which start at $49.99 a pop, and they’ll begin shipping in about a month, on April 26.

New LEGO Star Wars Sets

Darth Vader's Helmet, Scout Trooper Helmet, and an Imperial Probe Droid

Buy one (or all) of these iconic LEGO Star Wars sets now on LEGO’s site, starting at $49.99.

Pre-Order Now

via Brickset

Recently Popular