Review Geek Is Looking for a Freelance Product Review Writer

Think you have the perfect combination of product knowledge and writing skills? We’re looking for a few experienced freelance writers to join the team at Review Geek.
We are looking for freelance writers that can research products across a wide spectrum of topics—don’t worry, you’ll be researching products newer than the typewriter above—ranging from travel pillows to tablets and everything in between.
One day we might be looking at external hard drives, and the next we might be looking at Bluetooth-enabled rice cookers. Is that a thing? It’s probably a thing—and if we hire you it might be your job to find the best one.
The work is freelance, with per-article or per-hour compensation depending on the position, where you set your own hours and write articles for us on your schedule. But we aren’t looking for people who simply want to write an article now and then—flexible schedule or not, you’ll need the free time to write consistently.
Interested in applying? You’ll need to meet these minimum requirements:
Here are a couple of examples of the types of articles you’d be expected to produce:
Send an email to jobs@howtogeek.com with the subject Review Geek Writer and include the following in your email:
We don’t have normal office hours (or even an office) so you can be located anywhere–this is strictly a telecommuting job (although only US residents are eligible for the full-time positions).
So what are you waiting for? Email us already!
