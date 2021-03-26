X
Popular Searches

Amazon’s New Fire TV Updated UI Arrives on More Streaming Sticks and Smart TVs

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Amazon Fire TV Interface Update
Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV interface received a much-needed update last year, but it only rolled out to third-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite devices. Now, the redesign is rolling out to a wider variety of devices, like the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and the third-gen Fire TV.

Soon, these devices (and the second-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Smart TVs by the end of the year) will be able to enjoy the lovely redesign, which offers a new Home screen, up to six personalized profiles, a better search feature, and an improved Alexa experience. Amazon wanted to create a more personalized experience for users, making it easier for them to find something to watch that looks good and jump in.

The Home page features a scrolling list of your favorite apps in the center navigation bar, and tailored show recommendations. There are also separate tabs for Find and Live, which let you search for shows manually and enjoy live TV content, respectively.

You can also add multiple individual user profiles now, just like you can on streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu. With support for up to six profiles, everyone in your family will now be able to enjoy their favorite content without disturbing everyone else’s recommendation algorithm. And with improved Alexa integration, you can now jump to a specific show option simply by using voice commands like “Alexa, go to Live TV” or “Alexa, go to Find.”

Source: Amazon

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2021 Updated Version?
469 people were interested in this!

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
466 people were interested in this!

Bathroom Rugs Bath Mats Sets Super Absorbent Chenille Striped Bath Mats Non Skid Machine Wash Dry Rugs for Bathroom Floor Set of 2(Eggshell Blue, 47 x 17 Plus 17 x 24 - Inches)
447 people were interested in this!

Whiskey Glasses-Premium 11 OZ Scotch Glasses Set of 6 /Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses/Perfect Idea for Scotch Lovers/Style Glassware for Bourbon/Rum glasses/Bar whiskey glasses,Clear
379 people were interested in this!

BEHRINGER Audio Interface, 1x XLR/TRS 1x 1/4" 2X RCA USB, Black, 1-Channel (UM2)
280 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
188 people were interested in this!

Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac, 3 Condenser Capsules, 4 Pickup Patterns, Headphone Output and Volume Control, Mic Gain Control, Adjustable Stand, Plug & Play – Blackout
178 people were interested in this!

PreSonus AudioBox USB 96 25th Anniversary Edition with Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite DAW Recording Software
177 people were interested in this!

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness, works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, No Hub Required, 1-Pack
165 people were interested in this!

Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) with TV controls | Requires compatible Fire TV device | 2021 release
148 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular