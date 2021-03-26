Amazon’s New Fire TV Updated UI Arrives on More Streaming Sticks and Smart TVs

Amazon’s Fire TV interface received a much-needed update last year, but it only rolled out to third-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite devices. Now, the redesign is rolling out to a wider variety of devices, like the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and the third-gen Fire TV.

Soon, these devices (and the second-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Smart TVs by the end of the year) will be able to enjoy the lovely redesign, which offers a new Home screen, up to six personalized profiles, a better search feature, and an improved Alexa experience. Amazon wanted to create a more personalized experience for users, making it easier for them to find something to watch that looks good and jump in.

The Home page features a scrolling list of your favorite apps in the center navigation bar, and tailored show recommendations. There are also separate tabs for Find and Live, which let you search for shows manually and enjoy live TV content, respectively.

You can also add multiple individual user profiles now, just like you can on streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu. With support for up to six profiles, everyone in your family will now be able to enjoy their favorite content without disturbing everyone else’s recommendation algorithm. And with improved Alexa integration, you can now jump to a specific show option simply by using voice commands like “Alexa, go to Live TV” or “Alexa, go to Find.”