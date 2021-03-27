X
Save Big on Portable Projectors During XGIMI’s Pre-Easter Sale

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
XGIMI is celebrating Easter a week early with a huge sale on its portable Android projectors. Now’s your chance to save $200 on the XGIMI MoGo, or $100 on the XGIMI Halo and XGIMI MoGo Pro. This deal runs from March 27th to the 28th, so get a discounted XGIMI projector while you can!

While other portable projectors are mostly a novelty, XGIMI portable projectors pack crisp HD quality, Harmon/Kardon sound, an autofocus system, and Android TV software into one on-the-go system. The XGIMI Halo is the biggest of the bunch, beaming a 300-inch display at 600-800 ANSI Lumens, while the ultra-portable MoGo and MoGo Pro project 100-inch displays at 210 and 300 ANSI lumens respectively.

The Android TV software built into XGIMI projectors makes it easy to stream your favorite content, or save it for offline viewing. You can control each of these projectors through their Google Assistant voice remote, or cast content on-screen using the Chromecast button on your phone. Plus, you can use your XGIMI projector’s HDMI input to connect game consoles like the Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

XGIMI’s Easter flash sale ends after Sunday, March 28th. If you’ve always wanted a projector, this might be your time to shine. The XGIMI MoGo is just $300 with its $200 discount, which is a great deal for any projector, let alone a portable projector with Android TV and HD video support.


XGIMI Halo

XGIMI’s premiere portable projector, the Halo, costs just $700 during this flash sale. That’s an amazing deal on a bright HD projector with support for 300-inch screens.


XGIMI MoGo

Save $200 on XGIMI’s smallest projector, the MoGo. At the discounted price of $300, this thing is a steal.


XGIMI MoGo Pro

The mid-range XGIMI MoGo Pro offers cinematic projection at an unbelievable price. This is the projector to buy if you want a bright picture but only need a 100-inch screen (or smaller). Grab it for the discounted price of $450.

