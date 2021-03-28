Would You Buy This PlayStation 5 Made of Brass?

If you could actually get your hands on one, the Sony PlayStation 5 might be one of the most striking consoles you could wish to own. But what if instead of swooping white plastics housed around a black curved face, it were made of brass? Well someone made a brass PS5, and it looks awesome.

Now, when we say “made a brass PS5” that doesn’t mean a shell that’s non-functional. Matt, the YouTuber known for the DIY Perks channel, took a PS5 and replaced the entire shell with a brass copy. It’s stunning, and more impressively, it actually works.

Brass is an easy pick for several reasons—it’s easy to work, doesn’t require specialized tools, and it looks great when you polish it. But “easy to work with” doesn’t mean the process to recreate the PS5’s side plates was easy. To get it done, Matt had to create a mold and superheat the brass while clamped into the right shape. Let’s just say the first attempt did not turn out the way he hoped.

And brass does cause some issues to work through as well. At the end of the video, Matt admits he had to pull the Wi-Fi antennae out of the console. Probably because all of that metal acts like a Faraday Cage. Unfortunately, he didn’t explain the process to make that step happen, so this is just short of a “how-to” style tutorial. But it’s not like it’s easy to find a spare PS5 to try this on anyway.

