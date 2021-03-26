X
Popular Searches

PSA: Update Your Apple iOS Devices Right Now to Patch an Active Vulnerability

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

 

An iPad Pro with a dragon on the screen.
Apple

You know that age-old advice of waiting before you update a device, just in case? Ignore that. Update your iPad right now. Update your Apple Watch right now. Update your iPhone right now. Don’t even finish reading this article; go update your stuff, then come back. Apple just patched a big problem.

Apple started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 today, and none of those updates add new features. Instead, the update plugs a major security hole that affects iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches.

Unfortunately, the vulnerability Apple patched is a zero-day, which means some bad actors have already exploited it. Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group and Billy Leonard of Google Threat Analysis Group first reported it under CVE-2021-1879. Apple admits in a support page that it’s aware of at least one report that “this issue may have been actively exploited.”

The problem stems from the Webkit browser engine. It allows bad actors to launch universal cross-site scripting attacks by tricking users into visiting a maliciously crafted web page or other web content. A cross-site scripting attack would let hackers obtain information from other web pages you have open on your iPad, iPhone, or Apple Watch. If you think that through, you can imagine how bad that could be.

With the update, you’re safe (though you should still use caution when visiting new websites), so go update your stuff now. This is not one you want to put off. You can get the updates going now by performing a “check for updates” on each of your devices.

via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Bathroom Rugs Bath Mats Sets Super Absorbent Chenille Striped Bath Mats Non Skid Machine Wash Dry Rugs for Bathroom Floor Set of 2(Eggshell Blue, 47 x 17 Plus 17 x 24 - Inches)
488 people were interested in this!

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
480 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Color Changing RGB & Dimmable Warm White Light Night Light for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office?2021 Updated Version?
475 people were interested in this!

BEHRINGER Audio Interface, 1x XLR/TRS 1x 1/4" 2X RCA USB, Black, 1-Channel (UM2)
295 people were interested in this!

10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup, Dimmable Led Camera Beauty Ringlight for YouTube TikTok/Photography Compatible with Cell Phone(Upgraded)
281 people were interested in this!

PreSonus AudioBox USB 96 25th Anniversary Edition with Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite DAW Recording Software
181 people were interested in this!

Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac, 3 Condenser Capsules, 4 Pickup Patterns, Headphone Output and Volume Control, Mic Gain Control, Adjustable Stand, Plug & Play – Blackout
180 people were interested in this!

Wyze Bulb 800 Lumen A19 LED Smart Home Light Bulb, Adjustable white temperature and brightness, works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, No Hub Required, 1-Pack
166 people were interested in this!

Whiskey Glasses-Premium 11 OZ Scotch Glasses Set of 6 /Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses/Perfect Idea for Scotch Lovers/Style Glassware for Bourbon/Rum glasses/Bar whiskey glasses,Clear
156 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
150 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular