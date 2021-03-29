OtterBox’s New Kid Cases Might Prevent a Shattered iPad

When Apple designed the iPad, it managed to create a touchscreen interface so simple to use that even a toddler could master it. But while kids can use an iPad, they tend to be rough on expensive devices. But now, you can protect those tablets with new OtterBox cases for kids.

The new Easy Grab Tablet Cases come in two sizes, one for the 7th and 8th-gen iPad priced at $60, and one for the iPad mini (2019 edition) priced at $50. The cases come in ocean blue, navy blue, or neon yellow and have a grey kickstand.

The kickstand is particularly versatile as it also serves as a handle and a hook. That latter function will work in cars so that you can turn your child’s iPad into a mobile display connected to the back of the car’s front seats.



The kickstand is removable, and when you take it off, children can use the connector as another grip option. OtterBox also released a $40 Mobile Cable Bundle with two connectors when you want to charge the iPad or connect headphones. The first is a USB-A to Lightning, and the second is a headphone adapter. Both cables are coiled to prevent tangles and sport ribbed blue ends for easy gripping.

You can buy the new OtterBox cases and cables at Target today.

For Apple iPad 8th gen/7th Gen

OtterBox Kids' Easy Grab Case A rugged case for your child’s first iPad. It has a kickstand, grippy texture, and should protect tablets from a fall.

Apple iPad Mini (5th Gen)

OtterBox Kids Easy Grab Tablet Case All the same features as the other case, but built for an iPad Mini.