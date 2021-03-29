Stock Up on SD Cards and USB Drives During Amazon’s Sale

It’s time to buy that SD card you’ve been mulling over. Amazon’s Deal of the Day features a ton of discounted storage devices, offering up to 50% in savings on SD cards, microSD cards, and USB thumb drives.
You can check out all of today’s discounted storage devices on Amazon’s Deal of the Day landing page. Or, read on to see three of the best deals available during today’s sale.
The star of today’s show is the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card. At just $56, it’s nearly half its retail price and far cheaper than other brands of cards with the same capacity. And with speeds of 120MBps, this SanDisk card is ideal for your Nintendo Switch or DSLR.
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
Man, that's a cheap microSD card! Grab this for your camera or Nintendo switch before the sale ends!
$55.99
More offers
Sometimes you need a really fast SD card. Thankfully, the Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II card is on sale for just $69. With 300MBps speeds, this is the lightning-fast SD card you want for your 4K-capable video camera. You’ll spend a lot less time waiting for videos to transfer to your computer when you upgrade to a faster SD card!
Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II Card, Up to 300MB/s Read (LSD2000064G-BNNNU)
With speeds of 300 MBps, this discounted Lexar Professional SD card is perfect for shooting and transferring 4K video to your computer.
$68.99
More offers
Stop carrying a bulky hard drive everywhere! The high-capacity Corsair Voyager GTX 512GB thumb drive is on sale for $110 during today’s Amazon sale. With USB 3.1 speeds of 440MBps, this is the perfect thumb drive for on-the-go storage and file transfer.
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
That's a big flash drive! With 512GB of storage and 440MBps transfer speeds, you this is the thumb drive you want for on-the-go storage and file transfer.
$70.99
More offers