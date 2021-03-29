Stock Up on SD Cards and USB Drives During Amazon’s Sale

It’s time to buy that SD card you’ve been mulling over. Amazon’s Deal of the Day features a ton of discounted storage devices, offering up to 50% in savings on SD cards, microSD cards, and USB thumb drives.

You can check out all of today’s discounted storage devices on Amazon’s Deal of the Day landing page. Or, read on to see three of the best deals available during today’s sale.

The star of today’s show is the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card. At just $56, it’s nearly half its retail price and far cheaper than other brands of cards with the same capacity. And with speeds of 120MBps, this SanDisk card is ideal for your Nintendo Switch or DSLR.

Sometimes you need a really fast SD card. Thankfully, the Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II card is on sale for just $69. With 300MBps speeds, this is the lightning-fast SD card you want for your 4K-capable video camera. You’ll spend a lot less time waiting for videos to transfer to your computer when you upgrade to a faster SD card!

Stop carrying a bulky hard drive everywhere! The high-capacity Corsair Voyager GTX 512GB thumb drive is on sale for $110 during today’s Amazon sale. With USB 3.1 speeds of 440MBps, this is the perfect thumb drive for on-the-go storage and file transfer.