X
Popular Searches

Stock Up on SD Cards and USB Drives During Amazon’s Sale

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Amazon

It’s time to buy that SD card you’ve been mulling over. Amazon’s Deal of the Day features a ton of discounted storage devices, offering up to 50% in savings on SD cards, microSD cards, and USB thumb drives.

You can check out all of today’s discounted storage devices on Amazon’s Deal of the Day landing page. Or, read on to see three of the best deals available during today’s sale.

The star of today’s show is the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card. At just $56, it’s nearly half its retail price and far cheaper than other brands of cards with the same capacity. And with speeds of 120MBps, this SanDisk card is ideal for your Nintendo Switch or DSLR.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA

Man, that's a cheap microSD card! Grab this for your camera or Nintendo switch before the sale ends!

   Shop Now   

$55.99
More offers

Sometimes you need a really fast SD card. Thankfully, the Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II card is on sale for just $69. With 300MBps speeds, this is the lightning-fast SD card you want for your 4K-capable video camera. You’ll spend a lot less time waiting for videos to transfer to your computer when you upgrade to a faster SD card!

Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II Card, Up to 300MB/s Read (LSD2000064G-BNNNU)

With speeds of 300 MBps, this discounted Lexar Professional SD card is perfect for shooting and transferring 4K video to your computer.

   Shop Now   

$68.99
More offers

Stop carrying a bulky hard drive everywhere! The high-capacity Corsair Voyager GTX 512GB thumb drive is on sale for $110 during today’s Amazon sale. With USB 3.1 speeds of 440MBps, this is the perfect thumb drive for on-the-go storage and file transfer.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE

That's a big flash drive! With 512GB of storage and 440MBps transfer speeds, you this is the thumb drive you want for on-the-go storage and file transfer.

   Shop Now   

$70.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
584 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
425 people were interested in this!

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy
411 people were interested in this!

10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup, Dimmable Led Camera Beauty Ringlight for YouTube TikTok/Photography Compatible with Cell Phone(Upgraded)
410 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
341 people were interested in this!

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount,?Patent & Safety Certs?Upgraded Handsfree Stand, Dash Windshield Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy s20 Note 10 9 Plus
292 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield [Strong Magnetic] Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/11/XS Max/XS/8/7 and More
236 people were interested in this!

Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Moto Smartphone, Stick-on Dashboard 3M-Adhesive Bendable Base and Metal Plate Included
206 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
133 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
116 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular