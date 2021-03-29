Jeep Will Install EV Charging Stations at Off-Road Trailheads

A Jeep electric vehicle with stick-shift transmission may sound awesome on paper, but it won’t do you much good if you can’t charge it. To that end, Jeep plans to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at off-road trailheads, and Jeep 4xe will get free charging.

The installations will take place over the next twelve months and start at Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California; and Big Bear, California, before expanding out to other locations. Anyone who owns a Jeep 4xe can charge for free, and others can pay for access. The stations will have Level 2 (240 volts) charging, which is fast enough to “fill up” a Jeep 4xe in about two hours.

You might be wondering how Jeep plans to get electricity to charging stations in “off-road” locations, and the company says they’ll either be wired to the grid or rely on solar power. And the company promises the charging stations will work with its future EVs, naturally. The company plans to announce other locations in the future but mentioned it plans to install them near Jeep Badge of Honor trails, exclusive trails to Jeep reward program members.

The company seems to be ramping up its EV future, having only recently announced the Jeep Safari, a concept vehicle that still looks like a traditional Jeep and uses a six-shift transmission.