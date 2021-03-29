X
Popular Searches

Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Begins Filming in April, Darth Vader in Tow

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Logo for the upcoming 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' show
Disney+

Disney+ finally announced when it will start shooting its long-awaited series Obi-Wan Kenobi: this April. Although filming is starting a month later than star Ewan McGregor originally said it would. We also know more about the show’s other cast members, including some large names set to appear.

In addition to Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the show’s titular character, we’ll also see the return of other actors from the iconic prequel-era movies, like Hayden Christensen return as Kenobi’s apprentice Anakin Skywalker (a la the inimitable Darth Vader) along with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively. We’ll even get to see director Deborah Chow back at the helm, after her work on The Mandalorian.

Cast of the upcoming 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' show

There are also some big-name newcomers, to boot, like Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. The series itself is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, after Anakin’s turn to the dark side and Palpatine executing Order 66 against the Jedi. The show won’t be one that’s lengthy, but it’ll fill in more of Obi-Wan’s story and bolster Disney+’s impressive lineup of upcoming planned content set within the Star Wars universe.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
593 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
429 people were interested in this!

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy
412 people were interested in this!

10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup, Dimmable Led Camera Beauty Ringlight for YouTube TikTok/Photography Compatible with Cell Phone(Upgraded)
405 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
349 people were interested in this!

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount,?Patent & Safety Certs?Upgraded Handsfree Stand, Dash Windshield Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy s20 Note 10 9 Plus
292 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield [Strong Magnetic] Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/11/XS Max/XS/8/7 and More
238 people were interested in this!

Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Moto Smartphone, Stick-on Dashboard 3M-Adhesive Bendable Base and Metal Plate Included
207 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
134 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
122 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular