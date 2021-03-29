Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Begins Filming in April, Darth Vader in Tow

Disney+ finally announced when it will start shooting its long-awaited series Obi-Wan Kenobi: this April. Although filming is starting a month later than star Ewan McGregor originally said it would. We also know more about the show’s other cast members, including some large names set to appear.

In addition to Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the show’s titular character, we’ll also see the return of other actors from the iconic prequel-era movies, like Hayden Christensen return as Kenobi’s apprentice Anakin Skywalker (a la the inimitable Darth Vader) along with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively. We’ll even get to see director Deborah Chow back at the helm, after her work on The Mandalorian.

There are also some big-name newcomers, to boot, like Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. The series itself is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, after Anakin’s turn to the dark side and Palpatine executing Order 66 against the Jedi. The show won’t be one that’s lengthy, but it’ll fill in more of Obi-Wan’s story and bolster Disney+’s impressive lineup of upcoming planned content set within the Star Wars universe.