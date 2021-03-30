Skullcandy’s New $25 True Wireless Headphones Are Downright Affordable

True wireless earbuds are everywhere, and you can almost count them as yet another category Apple launched. In the beginning, they were as expensive as they are convenient. Skullcandy’s latest Dime true wireless earbuds eschew that entirely by bringing the cost down to $25.

While you’ll get the basics, don’t expect all the same features you’d find on a $150+ set of true wireless earbuds like AirPods or Jabra Elite. You won’t find fancy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or transparency modes here, but at $24.99, it’s hard to complain.

What you will get should satisfy most people for the price point. The Dime wireless earbuds last about three and a half hours when listening to music and can get up to 12 hours of use with the included charging case. They’re IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, which should do the trick for a good job, though you can’t take them swimming.

And while they don’t have ANC, Skullcandy promises a “noise-isolating fit” that should block out at least some of the background sound. The earbuds connect to your devices over Bluetooth 5.0, which should help range, and automatically turn on when you remove them from the case.

You’ll get access to Google Assistant and Siri when connected to a smartphone. And like most true wireless earbuds, the Dime set has touch buttons so you can pause music or call up your voice assistant.

You can purchase the Dime True Wireless earbuds from Skullcandy today in your choice of four colorways, including Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, Dark Grey, and True Black.