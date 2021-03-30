X
Popular Searches

Skullcandy’s New $25 True Wireless Headphones Are Downright Affordable

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A woman wearing a pair of black true wireless earbuds.
Skullcandy

True wireless earbuds are everywhere, and you can almost count them as yet another category Apple launched. In the beginning, they were as expensive as they are convenient. Skullcandy’s latest Dime true wireless earbuds eschew that entirely by bringing the cost down to $25.

While you’ll get the basics, don’t expect all the same features you’d find on a $150+ set of true wireless earbuds like AirPods or Jabra Elite. You won’t find fancy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or transparency modes here, but at $24.99, it’s hard to complain.

A pair of true wireless earbuds above a black case.
Skullcandy

What you will get should satisfy most people for the price point. The Dime wireless earbuds last about three and a half hours when listening to music and can get up to 12 hours of use with the included charging case. They’re IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, which should do the trick for a good job, though you can’t take them swimming.

And while they don’t have ANC, Skullcandy promises a “noise-isolating fit” that should block out at least some of the background sound. The earbuds connect to your devices over Bluetooth 5.0, which should help range, and automatically turn on when you remove them from the case.

A set of black true wireless earbuds in a case.
Skullcandy

You’ll get access to Google Assistant and Siri when connected to a smartphone. And like most true wireless earbuds, the Dime set has touch buttons so you can pause music or call up your voice assistant.

You can purchase the Dime True Wireless earbuds from Skullcandy today in your choice of four colorways, including Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, Dark Grey, and True Black.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
628 people were interested in this!

Glass Meal Prep Containers, [10 Pack] Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof (10 Lids & 10 Containers)
576 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
462 people were interested in this!

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy
424 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
383 people were interested in this!

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount,?Patent & Safety Certs?Upgraded Handsfree Stand, Dash Windshield Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy s20 Note 10 9 Plus
297 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield [Strong Magnetic] Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/11/XS Max/XS/8/7 and More
235 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
207 people were interested in this!

Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Moto Smartphone, Stick-on Dashboard 3M-Adhesive Bendable Base and Metal Plate Included
206 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
151 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular