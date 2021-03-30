X
Buy ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ Before It Disappears Wednesday, March 31st

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of '3D All-Stars' and the Mario Bros. Game & Watch.
Nintendo

Last September, Nintendo celebrated Mario’s 35th anniversary with a slew of new games and devices. But two of these products, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection and the Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld, are set to leave store shelves and the eShop after March 31st. If you want to play them, you’d better buy them now.

Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection introduced three classic Mario games to the Nintendo Switch. It’s the only legitimate way to play Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on modern hardware, so it’s an essential item for any Nintendo collection. Even if you aren’t a collector, you probably want a physical copy of Mario 3D All-Stars for the resale value, and to share with friends who missed the limited release.

While it isn’t the only way to play Super Mario Bros, the limited edition Mario Bros. Game & Watch is a gorgeous little handheld that any Nintendo fan will enjoy. It could also become a popular emulating platform for NES and Game Boy games, though enthusiasts haven’t developed a convenient homebrew platform for the device just yet. Whether you’re a Nintendo fan, a collector, or just a gamer who’s nostalgic for the 80s, you ought to grab the Mario Bros. Game & Watch before it disappears from Amazon.

Already own the Mario 3D All-Stars collection and the new Game & Watch? Nintendo also plans to end the Super Mario 35 online service after March 31st. If you haven’t had a chance to play it, then you should download it now from the Nintendo eShop.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch)

Skip the digital download and buy a physical copy of '3D All-Stars.' After all, it's a collectible!

   Shop Now   

$63.90
More offers

Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. - Not Machine Specific

Nintendo will discontinue its Mario Bros. Game & Watch the same day that it stops selling '3D All-Stars.' Grab one now before it's gone for good!

   Shop Now   

$49.99
More offers

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

