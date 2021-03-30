X
Popular Searches

Google Maps Adds Indoor AR Navigation for Malls and Airports

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
Three phones, showing augmented reality directions in an airport terminal.
Google

Google Maps are already many people’s preferred app for directions on the road. But new updates coming this year will make Google Maps more useful indoors thanks to new augmented reality directions. And soon, Google will offer fuel-efficient routes for the environmentally-minded.

The update to Google’s Live View augmented reality (AR) feature may be the most standout new feature, though it will be very limited to start. In some malls, airports, and transit stations, Google Maps for iOS and Android will help you find a specific store or terminal.

That includes directions to face the correct way and to move upstairs and downstairs. Google will help you find check-in counters, baggage claim centers, restrooms, elevators, ATMs, and more.


Google

You can get onscreen prompts in an AR view that uses your camera to show the real world and layer in your directions. If you’ve ever felt lost just looking at a mall or airport map, you might appreciate a more hands-on view. 

But for now, you’ll only find the new directions in several malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. Google plans to expand the new feature to select airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich in the coming months, with more cities to follow.

Augmented Reality isn’t the only area of Google Maps that will see an update. Soon Google Maps will suggest the most fuel-efficient route you can take to a destination. If the most efficient way doesn’t take much longer than the fastest route, Google will default to that (unless you turn the feature off).


Google

Where a more fuel-efficient route would take significantly longer to travel than the fastest route, Google will present you with options and information about carbon offsets for taking the slower route. Fuel-efficient routes will roll out in the coming months.

 


Google

Google will also make choosing your mode of travel easier in an upcoming update. Instead of digging through tabs to choose between walking, biking, and other modes of travel. Google plans to show all the different routes on one scrollable page. If you prefer to bike rather than drive, Google will notice and surface more bike routes so you can get to them quickly.

A map layer with air quality and weather options.
Google

And soon, Google Maps will give you weather and air quality updates in one place. Initially, it will show up as a new layer in Australia, India, and the U.S, with other countries to follow. The benefit of weather information is obvious; you’ll know to take an umbrella on that walk. But air quality updates can keep you healthy, too—if travel is optional, you can skip until local smog dissipates.

The new augmented reality features are live now in select cities, and the rest of the features will roll out in the coming year.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Glass Meal Prep Containers, [10 Pack] Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof (10 Lids & 10 Containers)
622 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
472 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
407 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
388 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
234 people were interested in this!

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy
229 people were interested in this!

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount,?Patent & Safety Certs?Upgraded Handsfree Stand, Dash Windshield Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy s20 Note 10 9 Plus
196 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
167 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
151 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield [Strong Magnetic] Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/11/XS Max/XS/8/7 and More
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular