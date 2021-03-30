T-Mobile Customers Can Now Stream MLB.TV for Free (A $130 Annual Value)

Another home run for T-Mobile customers! The MLB.TV streaming service is now free with most T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile phone plans. Download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) to redeem your year-long membership before the cutoff date on April 5th.

MLB.TV gives you instant access to local and out-of-market MLB games from any team, including a slew of baseball documentaries and throw-back games. Fans can also see live scores and stats, and even keep up with their favorite players. Unfortunately, MLB.TV does not include FOX, ESPN, and MLB Network telecasts.

From the T-Mobile website:

Any T-Mobile, Sprint or Metro by T-Mobile customer on a qualifying branded monthly rate plan within the United States, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands can participate. Qualifying rate plans include most consumer and business monthly plans that include voice and data… Government accounts, payday/paygo plans, data only plans, plans without data, and Connect talk & text plans are not eligible.

News of the free MLB.TV subscription comes just days after T-Mobile announced customer discounts for YouTube TV, and a month after adding free Netflix to its 55+ plan. If you like free perks, now’s definitely a good time to be a T-Mobile customer.

To redeem your yearlong MLB.TV subscription, simply download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) and verify your phone number. MLB.TV usually costs $130 a year, so this is a serious value! Just make sure you redeem your MLB.TV membership before the April 5th cutoff date.