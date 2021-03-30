X
Popular Searches

T-Mobile Customers Can Now Stream MLB.TV for Free (A $130 Annual Value)

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
T-Mobile

Another home run for T-Mobile customers! The MLB.TV streaming service is now free with most T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile phone plans. Download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) to redeem your year-long membership before the cutoff date on April 5th.

MLB.TV gives you instant access to local and out-of-market MLB games from any team, including a slew of baseball documentaries and throw-back games. Fans can also see live scores and stats, and even keep up with their favorite players. Unfortunately, MLB.TV does not include FOX, ESPN, and MLB Network telecasts.

From the T-Mobile website:

Any T-Mobile, Sprint or Metro by T-Mobile customer on a qualifying branded monthly rate plan within the United States, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands can participate. Qualifying rate plans include most consumer and business monthly plans that include voice and data… Government accounts, payday/paygo plans, data only plans, plans without data, and Connect talk & text plans are not eligible.

News of the free MLB.TV subscription comes just days after T-Mobile announced customer discounts for YouTube TV, and a month after adding free Netflix to its 55+ plan. If you like free perks, now’s definitely a good time to be a T-Mobile customer.

To redeem your yearlong MLB.TV subscription, simply download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) and verify your phone number. MLB.TV usually costs $130 a year, so this is a serious value! Just make sure you redeem your MLB.TV membership before the April 5th cutoff date.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

Source: T-Mobile via The Streamable

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Glass Meal Prep Containers, [10 Pack] Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof (10 Lids & 10 Containers)
622 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
472 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
407 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
388 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
234 people were interested in this!

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy
229 people were interested in this!

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount,?Patent & Safety Certs?Upgraded Handsfree Stand, Dash Windshield Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy s20 Note 10 9 Plus
196 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
167 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
151 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield [Strong Magnetic] Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/11/XS Max/XS/8/7 and More
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular