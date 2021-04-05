Skullcandy Dime Earbuds Review: Worth More Than What You Paid

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $24.99

Skullcandy’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds are quite the attention grabber. Not for any notable features or accomplishments, but rather the price—$25 is quite the bargain. But while you may expect these to be low-end earbuds that barely function, they are much, much more than that.

Here's What We Like Incredibly affordable

Great audio quality

Convenient touch buttons And What We Don't Uncomfortable after long periods of use

Cheap-feeling case

With around 12 hours of total battery life (each earbud lasts for 3.5 hours with the case providing an extra 8.5) and the promise of a true wireless experience, the price seems too good to be true. So, let’s dive into these budget buds and see if they’re worth picking up.

Pure Function

Skullcandy kept things pretty simple design-wise—there’s nothing too special about the earbuds or case. The case features magnetic holds for each earbud and a micro-USB port for charging. Meanwhile, the earbuds have touch buttons for pairing to devices, managing volume, pausing music, and accessing your voice assistant, among other things. You can see a full list of gestures in the user manual, and they’re easy to use once you learn them.

Eric Schoon

The charging case for the Dime feels admittedly cheap. You can tell it’s made out of low-quality plastic, but the actual buds fare better as they’re made out of more durable plastic—so if they slip out of your fingers, it shouldn’t be a big deal. However, durability doesn’t matter much compared to comfort. While the buds stayed in your ears pretty well, even during some vigorous head shaking, they don’t feel great during long periods of use. Part of the buds poked my ear constantly, which only got worse over time. The ear gel is also extremely thin, but at least there are a couple of extra pairs in the box for different sizes.

It’s bearable, but if you’re planning on exercising with these in for multiple hours, I could see it becoming irritating. Fortunately, these buds are sweat-resistant (rated IPX4), so shorter workouts are still well in the realm of possibility. And when your workout does start, connecting these to your phone is as simple as holding down the touch buttons for a few seconds—they connect through Bluetooth. Like other earbuds, these will disconnect once they’re in their case and reconnect when taken out if the device is available.

While the uncomfortable earbuds hurt these design-wise, there were still great choices made here like the versatile touch buttons. Still, I wish the case didn’t feel so blatantly cheap and featured a USB-C port for the sake of compatibility.

Exceeding Expectations

In terms of audio quality, the audio sounds pretty good, but it doesn’t have much depth to it. There’s no active noise cancelation like more expensive models, so don’t be surprised when some of the outside world leaks in. Basically, when you put these in your first thought will be “these sound good enough.”

Which for $25, is insane. There’s little room for complaints here, and it’s hard to imagine it being any better at the price point. This is difficult because it doesn’t leave me much to say besides Skullcandy is definitely giving you audio quality that punches above its weight class. And in that aspect, they’re an excellent value—if you’re on a budget that doesn’t mean you should have to deal with terrible audio. The connection is also smooth—I never had a single issue with audio cutting out or getting distorted due to the connection going haywire.

I mainly used these earbuds for music and podcasts, and they performed well in both situations. I could see them being underwhelming for movies, as they’re not super loud or bassy, but they should be fine if you’re in a pinch. You can also use each earbud separately, which is great for those times when you need to leave one ear open.

Just Buy Them

If you’re considering these earbuds because of the price, there’s little holding you back. The battery lasts long enough, the audio quality is great for what they are—true wireless earbuds for only $25. Minor complaints like the case’s material feeling cheap can almost be disregarded here. (They’re $25, y’all.)

The only major wrench thrown into this smooth-running machine is the design of the earbuds themselves. Poking my ears made it difficult to use them for long periods, which limits how useful these earbuds can be. You might fare better depending on how your ear is shaped, but for me, it was pretty noticeable.

This is unfortunate because that might be enough to turn you off from these. But if you don’t mind shorter use sessions, then there’s really nothing else here that stops me from recommending them.