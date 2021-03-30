X
Popular Searches

‘Pokémon Go’ Developer Niantic Teases Smart Glasses

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The side of what look like smart glasses bearing a Niantic logo
Niantic

Augmented Reality games are on the rise, and Pokémon Go is undoubtedly one of the most popular entries in the genre. But phone AR games only giving a tiny window into an augmented world. What if you could play on some smart glasses? Niantic teased something like that today on Twitter.

To be clear, we don’t know what the Niantic device does. John Hanke, CEO of Niantic (makers Pokémon GoHarry Potter: Wizards Unite, and more), sent out a tweet today teasing what looks to be a pair of smart glasses. You can see the image above, and they look somewhat similar to other recent smart glass entries like those from North and Google.

Add in the CEO’s words, “Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform…” and the idea is compelling. Niantic recently showed off a test version of Pokémon Go running on a HoloLens (before that event devolved into a VR version of Burning Man). But most smart glasses setups don’t give a full world view like HoloLens.

We don’t know if Niantic is making the device or working with another company. But Razer already wants in on the action. Its CEO (Min-Liang Tan) replied on Twitter to ask about working up a collaboration. Of course, that request did allow Tan to mention Razer’s new Anzu smart glasses—though those are for playing music and not AR. Make of that what you will.

In the meantime, we’re left wonder—would you buy a pair of smart glasses to play Pokémon Go or Wizards Unite?

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Glass Meal Prep Containers, [10 Pack] Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof (10 Lids & 10 Containers)
622 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
472 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
407 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
388 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
234 people were interested in this!

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy
229 people were interested in this!

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount,?Patent & Safety Certs?Upgraded Handsfree Stand, Dash Windshield Air Vent Phone Holder for Car, Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6, Galaxy s20 Note 10 9 Plus
196 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
167 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
151 people were interested in this!

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield [Strong Magnetic] Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/11/XS Max/XS/8/7 and More
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular