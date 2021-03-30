X
Adobe Launches $15 iPad Bundle With Photoshop, Fresco, Illustrator, and More

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Adobe just launched the Design Mobile Bundle, an iPad-only subscription that includes Photoshop, Fresco, Illustrator, Spark Post, and Creative Cloud access with 100GB of cloud storage. At $15 a month, the new bundle is 50% cheaper than paying for each iPad app individually.

While this isn’t the cheapest way to get Photoshop on an iPad (that would be the $10 a month Photography Bundle, which includes desktop and iPad apps), it’s certainly the cheapest way to get all of Adobe’s design apps on your iPad (emphasis on “design,” this bundle doesn’t include Lightroom, Acrobat, etc). The 100GB of Creative Cloud storage is also a fantastic deal for the price, and an essential storage solution for people who create art on their tablet.

Photoshop, Illustrator, and other Adobe design software has only made its way to the iPad in the last few years, though a steady stream of updates and Apple Pencil support have made them nearly as capable as their desktop versions. The iPad supports Adobe Fonts, tutorials, and other Creative Cloud perks, and according to Adobe, the iPad will soon support Photoshop desktop brushes.

If you just need Photoshop on your iPad, then the $10 a month Photography Bundle is still the way to go. But if you want to unlock all of Adobe’s design apps on your iPad plus 100GB of Creative Cloud storage, the Design Mobile Bundle is a serious deal. Before Adobe launched this bundle, iPad users had to pay for each app separately, or pay $53 a month for the All Apps bundle.


Adobe Design Mobile Bundle

The $15 a month Adobe Design Mobile Bundle includes Photoshop, Fresco, Illustrator, Spark Post, and 100GB of Creative Cloud storage.

Source: Adobe via The Verge

