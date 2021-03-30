X
Save the Date: Apple WWDC 2021 is June 7-11 and All Online

Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Apple just announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year: Jun 7-11. And as was the case last year, the 2021 WWDC will be held completely online and offer up new insights for the future of Apple. Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are also now open.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” stated Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.” 

The conference will include various announcements from the keynote and State of the Union stages, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance, online sessions, and new ways for devs of all ages to interact with current Apple designers and engineers to learn more about the latest frameworks and technologies for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Apple is also continuing to support the efforts of young coders by opening up submissions for this year’s Swift Student Challenge. Students are invited to build an interactive scene in a Swift playground that lasts up to three minutes. Swift Playgrounds is Apple’s app for iPad and Mac that helps users learn how to program in Swift in a fun and interactive way. Students have until April 18 to submit their creation, and the winner will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set. Check out the Swift Student Challenge site for more details.

Apple is also making an effort to support the local economy, despite the event being totally online, and as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. As such, Apple is committing $1 million to SJ Aspires, an education and equity initiative created by the city of San Jose that’s focused on enabling youth in underserved neighborhoods to help them work their way towards getting a college education. The initiative offers a performance-based scholarship along with individual mentorships and advising, and online tools to help these underserved students bypass the barriers they may face.

