Google Meet Extends Free Unlimited Video Calls Until June 30th

Google Meet will continue to offer free unlimited video calls until June 30th, the company announced in a Tweet. After June 30th, free calls will be limited to an hour. This is the second time that Google has postponed its 60-minute call limit after extending its initial deadline from September 30th, 2020 to March 31st of this year.

Before April 2020, Google Meet was an exclusive service for GSuite customers. Google made the video chat platform free as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused an increase in telework and online socialization. By extending free unlimited calls for another few months, Google can continue to help businesses, family, and friends connect without gathering in person.

Over the last year, Google Meet has added a ton of new features to its service, including virtual backgrounds, moderation controls, and a presentation view. The video chat platform supports up to 100 users at a time and works with your Gmail account, making it a quick and easy option for businesses and schools that don’t want to set up Zoom accounts.



