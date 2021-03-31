X
Popular Searches

Google Meet Extends Free Unlimited Video Calls Until June 30th

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Meet logo over a large video call.
Google Meet

Google Meet will continue to offer free unlimited video calls until June 30th, the company announced in a Tweet. After June 30th, free calls will be limited to an hour. This is the second time that Google has postponed its 60-minute call limit after extending its initial deadline from September 30th, 2020 to March 31st of this year.

Before April 2020, Google Meet was an exclusive service for GSuite customers. Google made the video chat platform free as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused an increase in telework and online socialization. By extending free unlimited calls for another few months, Google can continue to help businesses, family, and friends connect without gathering in person.

Over the last year, Google Meet has added a ton of new features to its service, including virtual backgrounds, moderation controls, and a presentation view. The video chat platform supports up to 100 users at a time and works with your Gmail account, making it a quick and easy option for businesses and schools that don’t want to set up Zoom accounts.


Google Meet

Google Meet is extending free unlimited video calls until June 30th. Anyone with a Gmail account can use the platform for endless hours of meetings and conferences.

Get Started

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Glass Meal Prep Containers, [10 Pack] Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof (10 Lids & 10 Containers)
667 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
422 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
348 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
261 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
222 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
175 people were interested in this!

Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL 2x2550 mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller
153 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
137 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch)
101 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular