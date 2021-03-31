X
Popular Searches

TCL’s Bass-Rich Alto 8i Soundbar Is On Sale for $150

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the TCL Alto 8i subwoofer in an entertainment center.
TCL

If you’re all about that bass but don’t want an expensive or over-complicated speaker setup, then it’s time to grab a TCL Alto 8i soundbar. The affordable Bluetooth soundbar with built-in subwoofers is on sale for $150 until June—that’s $30 off the regular price of $180.

TCL launched its Alto 8i soundbar in September 2020 along with some other mid-range, premium, and budget audio solutions. But the Alto 8i stands out thanks to its large size, two built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth and HDMI support, Dolby Atmos technology, and Roku software for easy set up with Roku TVs and streaming sticks. The bass-rich soundbar is ideal for TVs 55 inches and larger, and its all-in-one form factor saves you the trouble of setting up additional speakers in your living room.

The TCL Alto 8i soundbar is on sale for $150 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. But the sale ends in June, so grab yours before it goes back to the regular price of $180.

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth – TS8111, 260W, 39.4-inch, Black

TCL's Alto 8i soundbar features two built-in subwoofers, Dolby Atmos technology, a Bluetooth receiver, and Roku software for a quick and easy set up with Roku smart TVs and streaming sticks. It's the perfect soundbar for TVs 55-inch and larger, and it's on sale for $150.

   Shop Now   

$149.00
More offers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Glass Meal Prep Containers, [10 Pack] Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof (10 Lids & 10 Containers)
667 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi-Enabled Wireless Fast Charger, USB Charging Port, 5 Color Temperatures & 5 Brightness Levels, Night Light Mode, 1 Hour Timer, Black, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
422 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics TT-DL050 Stylish Metal LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger, 5V/2A USB Port, 5 Color Modes, 6 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, Timer, Night Light, Philips Enabled Licensing Program
348 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA
261 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
222 people were interested in this!

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB Type-C Devices - SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE
175 people were interested in this!

Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL 2x2550 mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller
153 people were interested in this!

Lampression Bedside Table Lamp for Bedroom with USB and Wireless Charging Port, LED Bulb Included, Modern Nightstand Study Desk Lamp for Home Office, Brushed Steel with Black Shade
137 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch)
101 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular