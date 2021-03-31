TCL’s Bass-Rich Alto 8i Soundbar Is On Sale for $150

If you’re all about that bass but don’t want an expensive or over-complicated speaker setup, then it’s time to grab a TCL Alto 8i soundbar. The affordable Bluetooth soundbar with built-in subwoofers is on sale for $150 until June—that’s $30 off the regular price of $180.
TCL launched its Alto 8i soundbar in September 2020 along with some other mid-range, premium, and budget audio solutions. But the Alto 8i stands out thanks to its large size, two built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth and HDMI support, Dolby Atmos technology, and Roku software for easy set up with Roku TVs and streaming sticks. The bass-rich soundbar is ideal for TVs 55 inches and larger, and its all-in-one form factor saves you the trouble of setting up additional speakers in your living room.
The TCL Alto 8i soundbar is on sale for $150 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. But the sale ends in June, so grab yours before it goes back to the regular price of $180.
TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth – TS8111, 260W, 39.4-inch, Black
TCL's Alto 8i soundbar features two built-in subwoofers, Dolby Atmos technology, a Bluetooth receiver, and Roku software for a quick and easy set up with Roku smart TVs and streaming sticks. It's the perfect soundbar for TVs 55-inch and larger, and it's on sale for $150.
$149.00
More offers