Finally, a Collection of Old Sega Genesis Games Is Coming to the Switch

Nintendo’s new online service with a bunch of NES games is coming soon, but if you’re more of a Sega person, then you can get your own collection of games this winter.
Prior to the Tokyo Games Show, Sega announced that its collection of Genesis games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter. The Sega Genesis Classics collection has already come out for the Xbox One and PS4, but the lack of Switch support was a notable absence. Now, a few months later, Sega is finally rectifying this problem. Coincidentally, the same day that Nintendo is releasing its collection of NES games via the Nintendo Switch Online service. Soon, your Switch will be a haven for all the old games you miss.
So, what do you get in the new collection? Unfortunately, it’s not everything we’d like to see. For example, while Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 make an appearance, the much-loved Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic and Knuckles are painfully absent. Still, you won’t exactly be lacking for games to play. Here’s the full list of 51 games:
Sega hasn’t announced the pricing for the Switch version of the bundle, but it’s gone for about $30 on other consoles. That being said, the Switch has notably had higher prices on some games due to what’s called the Switch Tax. This is often due to size constraints on physical copies of games, so it’s unclear if a collection of super old games would struggle to fit on a memory card. It’s as likely as not that the Switch version of the Sega collection will be the same price as it is everywhere else, but we’ll still wait to see.
