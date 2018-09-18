Finally, a Collection of Old Sega Genesis Games Is Coming to the Switch

Nintendo’s new online service with a bunch of NES games is coming soon, but if you’re more of a Sega person, then you can get your own collection of games this winter.

Prior to the Tokyo Games Show, Sega announced that its collection of Genesis games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter. The Sega Genesis Classics collection has already come out for the Xbox One and PS4, but the lack of Switch support was a notable absence. Now, a few months later, Sega is finally rectifying this problem. Coincidentally, the same day that Nintendo is releasing its collection of NES games via the Nintendo Switch Online service. Soon, your Switch will be a haven for all the old games you miss.

So, what do you get in the new collection? Unfortunately, it’s not everything we’d like to see. For example, while Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 make an appearance, the much-loved Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic and Knuckles are painfully absent. Still, you won’t exactly be lacking for games to play. Here’s the full list of 51 games:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns 3: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force 2

Golden Axe

Golden Axe 2

Golden Axe 3

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star 2

Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining in the Darkness

Shining Force

Shining Force 2

Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Harrier 2

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Sega hasn’t announced the pricing for the Switch version of the bundle, but it’s gone for about $30 on other consoles. That being said, the Switch has notably had higher prices on some games due to what’s called the Switch Tax. This is often due to size constraints on physical copies of games, so it’s unclear if a collection of super old games would struggle to fit on a memory card. It’s as likely as not that the Switch version of the Sega collection will be the same price as it is everywhere else, but we’ll still wait to see.

Source: Polygon