News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
The Best Smart Lights (That Aren’t Philips Hue)
by Craig Lloyd on
When it comes to smart bulbs, the Philips Hue line is, by far, the most well known. But there’s more to the market than just the Hue bulbs and if you’re at all curious about taking another lighting platform for a spin, this list is for you.

Finally, a Collection of Old Sega Genesis Games Is Coming to the Switch

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

Nintendo’s new online service with a bunch of NES games is coming soon, but if you’re more of a Sega person, then you can get your own collection of games this winter.

Prior to the Tokyo Games Show, Sega announced that its collection of Genesis games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter. The Sega Genesis Classics collection has already come out for the Xbox One and PS4, but the lack of Switch support was a notable absence. Now, a few months later, Sega is finally rectifying this problem. Coincidentally, the same day that Nintendo is releasing its collection of NES games via the Nintendo Switch Online service. Soon, your Switch will be a haven for all the old games you miss.

So, what do you get in the new collection? Unfortunately, it’s not everything we’d like to see. For example, while Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 make an appearance, the much-loved Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic and Knuckles are painfully absent. Still, you won’t exactly be lacking for games to play. Here’s the full list of 51 games:

  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Alien Soldier
  • Alien Storm
  • Altered Beast
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Columns
  • Columns 3: Revenge of Columns
  • Comix Zone
  • Crack Down
  • Decap Attack
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Fatal Labyrinth
  • Flicky
  • Gain Ground
  • Galaxy Force 2
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe 2
  • Golden Axe 3
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Kid Chameleon
  • Landstalker
  • Light Crusader
  • Phantasy Star 2
  • Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom
  • Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium
  • Ristar
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Shining Force
  • Shining Force 2
  • Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Streets of Rage
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Thunder Blade
  • Sword of Vermilion
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • ToeJam & Earl
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Vectorman
  • VectorMan 2
  • Virtua Fighter 2

Sega hasn’t announced the pricing for the Switch version of the bundle, but it’s gone for about $30 on other consoles. That being said, the Switch has notably had higher prices on some games due to what’s called the Switch Tax. This is often due to size constraints on physical copies of games, so it’s unclear if a collection of super old games would struggle to fit on a memory card. It’s as likely as not that the Switch version of the Sega collection will be the same price as it is everywhere else, but we’ll still wait to see.

Source: Polygon

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
7 Of The Best Turn-Based Multiplayer Games For Mobile
Jennifer Allen |
Turn-based (or asynchronous) multiplayer games are the greatest thing to hit mobile gaming since, well, ever. OK, there’s a tiny bit of hyperbole there, but if you’re limited on time but want to play alongside friends, they’re great. Here’s 7 awesome turn-based games to get you started.
What do you think?