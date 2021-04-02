Apple Arcade Exclusive ‘Fantasian’ Is ‘Final Fantasy’ Creator’s Latest RPG

Fantasian, the latest RPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade for Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Inspired by Final Fantasy IV, the new game mixes 3D characters with hand-made environments, and features music from longtime Sakaguchi collaborator Nobuo Uematsu.

The turn-based gameplay in Fantasian should feel familiar to any RPG fan, though some new mechanics, like the “Dimengeon” system, keep the title from feeling like a Final Fantasy remake. “Dimengeon” allows you to send foes to an alternate dimension while you explore an area, only to bring them back for a giant fight when it’s time to move on.

Fantasian‘s art style should also keep things fresh. All of the game’s environments are actually hand-crafted dioramas, scanned to accommodate the game’s computerized characters and visual effects. If that’s not enough, composer Nobuo Uematsu went all out with the games’ music, a fact you can see in IGN‘s behind-the-scenes coverage.

In an interview with The Verge, Sakaguchi says that he found inspiration for Fantasian while replaying Final Fantasy IV. The new game springs from Sakaguchi’s RPG roots, providing a console-like experience even on mobile devices. That said, Fantasian doesn’t try to hide its role as a mobile game, and as Sakaguchi notes, navigating a hand-crafted world using touch controls provides a unique “synergy” that you can’t find on the big screen.

Apple Arcade subscribers can play Fantasian on their iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac today for no additional charge. An Apple Arcade subscription costs $5 a month, but you can get a month-long free trial of the service if you haven’t used it in the past.



Fantasian Sign up for Apple Arcade to start playing ‘Fantasian’ on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.