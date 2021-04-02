X
Popular Searches

Casio’s Rugged G-Shock Series is Getting a Wear OS Smartwatch Option

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Casio G-Shock Wear OS watch in front of a person running.
Casio

You can get a rugged watch or a smartwatch, but it’s not often you can get both. Casio’s latest $700 G-Shock smartwatch embraces both by packing Wear OS into a rugged design. It has an array of smart sensors and can survive in water up to 200 meters down. It will arrive in mid-May.

While Casio makes other Wear OS watches, this is the first time its rugged G-Shock line will get the Wear OS treatment. You’ll get most the usual sensors found in modern Wear OS watches—heart rate, compass, altitude and air pressure, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS, and more. One of the notable omissions appears to be NFC, so no payments with this watch. But despite its smart capabilities, it can still take a beating.

That’s thanks to Casio’s G-Shock design, which focuses on titanium to resist corrosion, and a sturdy case made to withstand shock and water. You can dive down to 200 Meters, but Casio promises a smooth and reactive touchscreen despite the thick glass to make that happen. The watch connects over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

A Casio Wear OS G-Shock watch with various watch faces.
Casio

You’ll get the benefits of Wear OS, of course, including voice controls thanks to a microphone, notifications, maps, sensor data, and apps. But you’ll also get access to Casio’s workout extras, including 24 indoor workout options and 15 activities. That covers everything from running to road biking to indoor workouts and more. The main downside is the day and a half battery life.

The G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000 smartwatch (what a name) will go on sale at Casio’s site sometime in mid-May for $700. You can get it in red, black and blue colors.

Source: Casio

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper for Slicing, Shredding, Mincing, and Puree, 8 Cup, Black
272 people were interested in this!

Bedsure Fluffy Shag Area Rugs for Bedroom, Black Plush Living Room Carpet 4 x 5.3 Feet, Fuzzy Nursery Shaggy Rugs for Kids Room
198 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
187 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
159 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones with Sport Belt, Cosmic Black, 2.3
149 people were interested in this!

Breville BTA820XL Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
141 people were interested in this!

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker, 12.7 x 15.5 x 16 inches, Stainless Steel
136 people were interested in this!

Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL 2x2550 mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller
134 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth – TS8111, 260W, 39.4-inch, Black
131 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular