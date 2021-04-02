Casio’s Rugged G-Shock Series is Getting a Wear OS Smartwatch Option

You can get a rugged watch or a smartwatch, but it’s not often you can get both. Casio’s latest $700 G-Shock smartwatch embraces both by packing Wear OS into a rugged design. It has an array of smart sensors and can survive in water up to 200 meters down. It will arrive in mid-May.

While Casio makes other Wear OS watches, this is the first time its rugged G-Shock line will get the Wear OS treatment. You’ll get most the usual sensors found in modern Wear OS watches—heart rate, compass, altitude and air pressure, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS, and more. One of the notable omissions appears to be NFC, so no payments with this watch. But despite its smart capabilities, it can still take a beating.

That’s thanks to Casio’s G-Shock design, which focuses on titanium to resist corrosion, and a sturdy case made to withstand shock and water. You can dive down to 200 Meters, but Casio promises a smooth and reactive touchscreen despite the thick glass to make that happen. The watch connects over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

You’ll get the benefits of Wear OS, of course, including voice controls thanks to a microphone, notifications, maps, sensor data, and apps. But you’ll also get access to Casio’s workout extras, including 24 indoor workout options and 15 activities. That covers everything from running to road biking to indoor workouts and more. The main downside is the day and a half battery life.

The G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000 smartwatch (what a name) will go on sale at Casio’s site sometime in mid-May for $700. You can get it in red, black and blue colors.