T-Mobile Makes Google Messages the Default Android SMS App

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
1 min read
Google Messages will now be included as the default SMS app on all Android phones sold by T-Mobile, the carrier recently announced. Now, T-Mobile’s Android customers can enjoy a richer messaging experience with all the benefits of Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol messaging.

“This is a win for Android users and an even greater win for the Android ecosystem,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior VP of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google. “T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We’re taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services.”

RCS is a delightful upgrade over SMS, and is a step Google has been working on taking with global carriers for over a year. Now, T-Mobile is the first carrier to take the step. The advanced messaging capabilities of RCS means users can enjoy functionality like read receipts, typing indicators, sharing reactions, chatting over Wi-Fi or data, sending and receiving higher-quality videos and photos, and more dynamic and engaging group chats on its 5G network.

T-Mobile made a few other Google-friendly announcements as well, like continuing to support and further roll out its beta for end-to-end encryption in Messages throughout 2021. The carrier is also set to start accelerating the promotion of Google’s Pixel phones and other Android smartphones by offering a wider selection. It’ll also highlight Google One as an easy way for users to safely and securely back up their mobile data when moving to a new phone.

The carrier also announced that YouTube TV will become T-Mobile’s new live TV solution as part of its TVision initiative (replacing T-Mobile’s Live, Live+, and Live Zone services, which will end on April 29). New TVision LIVE subscribers will get their first month of YouTube TV for free, then enjoy $10 off the regular price from there. Customers will also get three months of YouTube Premium on the house, which removes ads on the site and offers offline and background functionality. Current TVision customers have until June 30 to take advantage of this deal.

Source: T-Mobile

